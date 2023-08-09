Panic attack and memory loss: Impact of anxiety on memory

A panic attack can impact the cognitive and emotional systems. This does not come as a surprise since panic attacks stem from fear, which is primarily controlled by our brain's emotional center, the amygdala. When panic rises in our body, our mind initiates various reactions, which sometimes also influence how we feel, think, and behave in the moment.

Can a panic attack cause memory loss? It is important to recognize the temporary nature of the correlation between panic and memory loss. Your memory might feel fuzzy at the moment you are experiencing an attack. However, you may soon notice the effects fading as your panic begins to subside.

Panic attack and memory loss: Exploring the connection

Have you noticed how you feel when you experience a heightened level of anxiety? A lot of individuals report a very unsettling and uncomfortable feeling, especially if they anticipate the trigger. For instance, individuals who are about to sit for an exam feel that they are going to 'forget' everything they have learned. It is difficult to quantify how much and for how long anxiety can influence your brain and memory.

There are two prominent influences of anxiety on memory processing and recollection. The first is a temporary disturbance in your ability to recollect or process information. When you are panicking, your brain is not bothered by thinking and remembering. At that moment, it is only concerned with your survival. Typically, your resources get divided, and your mind sees everything through a blurry lens.

The second influence is in terms of recollection. Interestingly, if you are very anxious, you may also become hyper-alert to certain details. This may lead to a selective recollection of some of the events and experiences. This distorted recollection is also a consequence of your heightened anxiety.

Specific Impact of Heightened Anxiety on Cognition

Anxiety and stress are linked to memory loss. Cognition is our ability to perform a set of tasks, and memory is just one aspect of it. As research progresses, we now recognize that mental health concerns can result in real cognitive and physical changes. Some specific effects of panic attacks on cognitive functions are:

1) Difficulties in concentration

As mentioned earlier, our body prioritizes its resources when it comes to survival. During a panic attack, the sympathetic nervous system is activated, which is purely focused on helping the individual survive the attack. As soon as the fight-or-flight response is activated, you may notice changes in cognitive functions.

As a consequence, you may not be able to concentrate on other things. It may become difficult for you to listen to your friend's or family member's voice, who may be telling you to calm down. Anxiety blackouts are very real.

2) Selective memory

You are likely to have a loss of memory after the panic attack. In some cases, you might also have very vivid memories of what you went through. For instance, imagine a patient with a panic attack traveling on the bus.

They may recall specifically the thoughts ("I can't control this", "I will not be able to survive") and their bodily sensations at that moment ("I could feel my heart rate increase and an increase in throbbing sensation"). For these individuals, memory recollection can be colored by the fear they experienced during the panic attack.

3) Memory lapses

In some cases, there are also lapses in what might have happened at the moment. It is essential to note that this is not an uncommon phenomenon. Other mental health conditions, such as Major Depressive Disorder or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder also impact memory processing and recollection.

This is because your brain is trying hard to protect you from any possible future threat. It recognizes that you have been in danger once and doesn't want to put you through that again.

Panic attacks may have temporary effects on memory and cognitive function and are not associated with permanent changes. Our brain has an incredible capacity to heal itself or recover from injury, and panic may not cause structural damage.

However, any impact should be taken seriously and immediately attended to. While therapy will help you manage your panic and anxiety, medical help may be required to investigate the effects on your memory.

If you want to start something today, try to get in touch with professionals who can help you understand panic attack better and also educate you about its potential effects on cognition.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

