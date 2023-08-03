Traumatic memories: Exploring brain's natural defenses

Humans have been blessed with memories. These are our brain's methods of storing information in infinite storage. Many theorists and mental health scholars have come up with a plethora of theories explaining memory. Questions such as What types of memories can our brain record? For how long can these memories be stored? are commonly pondered. Researchers have conducted fascinating memory experiments, but one that continues to interest them is our brain’s ability to block certain memories.

Our brain has amazing powers, and one of them is using defense mechanisms. As the name suggests, these mechanisms protect or defend us from something that is potentially harmful or traumatic to our survival and health. Have you ever experienced memory blocks? Is there a time in your life that you can’t seem to remember at all? If yes, there may be certain defenses at play.

Traumatic memories can be different for everyone. (Image via vecteezy/ Vu Khoa)

Trauma and memories: what is the connection?

What is the connection between experiences and what we remember? (Image via Unsplash/ Michal Binkiewicz)

The phenomenon in which our brain sends away some information from our conscious awareness is called repression. Many people deny the loss of a significant other, due to the traumatic nature of the experiences.

There are several ways in which your brain may decide to protect you. Whether these are helpful or not is debatable. However, in the short-term they serve the purpose of protecting you. Here are some ways in which your brain may engage in forgetting traumatic events:

1) Memory Repression

Our mind is divided into three layers of consciousness. The first level is called the conscious, where we are aware of the thoughts, emotions, and experiences we are going through. The second is the pre-conscious or subconscious. When asked to recall information, we bring it out of this level of our minds.

Finally, we also have the unconscious, which is considered the storehouse of hidden desires, fears, and fantasies. Repression is a defense where the brain pushes traumatic memories, thoughts, and emotions into the unconscious mind. This means that these become temporarily unavailable to us, giving us a sense of temporary relief.

2) Dissociation

Dissociation is disconnection that takes us away from everything. (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

As seen in many patients with a diagnosis of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, dissociation is another coping mechanism to deal with trauma-related memories. Dissociation is a sense of disconnection that individuals experience on an everyday basis.

For some people, it may be a disconnection from the environment, and for others, it may be a sense of disconnection from their inner selves. Dissociation, if not regulated, can also transform into Dissociative disorders, further complicating an individual’s mental health concerns.

3) Fragmentation

Fragmentation is also a defence used by many individuals. (Image via Pexels/ Josh Wilink)

A lot of times, patients recall memories in fragments. When asked to recall an experience, they may remember the beginning of the event or how the experience ended for them. Most difficulty is experienced in remembering the middle details of the experiences. This may also vary depending on the individual's discomfort. Generally, the most disturbing details are missed by conscious recall.

4) Memory Gaps

There are many interesting case studies that demonstrate memory gaps. In one case, a rod entered Mr. Phineas Gage's (an American railroad construction foreman's) right eye socket, and he managed to survive. However, due to the amnesia, his personality changed drastically. Amnesia can be temporary or long-term, and it is not under conscious control. While Mr. Phineas survived, his personality changed drastically.

What to do about these traumatic memories?

What to do about these experiences? (Image via Unsplash/ sebastian)

When you realize that there are certain experiences that have been pushed back, it may be the right time to seek professional support. All defense mechanisms serve protective functions. However, it is for you to recognize what works for you in the long term.

Through therapy, especially trauma-focused psychotherapy, you can process emotions, thoughts, and behaviors in a safe and non-judgmental environment. The first step is allowing yourself a space to vent and talk about your experiences. After you are able to do this, your mental health professional will help you understand the impact of these on your current functioning. The aim is to slowly unravel the threads of your past.

Traumatic memories can cause significant distress in your everyday life. However, you can also learn from these experiences and enhance your overall health. You can gradually and steadily learn to live with the memories and process them at your own pace.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.