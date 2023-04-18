Dissociative disorders - Identify your dissociation

Dissociative disorders are psychological conditions that include memory loss, experiences of being outside your body and feelings of detachment from reality.

Dissociative identity disorder, dissociative amnesia and depersonalization/derealization disorder are the three types of dissociative disorders. They can be treated primarily with psychotherapy.

Dissociative disorders can arise following recent or past trauma. Most mental health practitioners believe that persistent childhood trauma is the root cause of dissociative disorders.

Understanding dissociation - How do we recognize it?

Dissociation is a trauma and stress response that involves a disconnection. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

A gap in your mind's normal information processing is called dissociation. You can experience a sense of disconnection from your memories, environment, feelings and ideas. Your sense of self and how time passes may be impacted.

When something traumatic happens, dissociation might be something you briefly experience. However, you might also have mastered the ability to disassociate as a coping mechanism for difficult situations. You might have been doing this since you were a child.

You might also encounter typical, everyday instances of dissociation. Instances of that include when you lose awareness of your environment, as you're too engrossed in a book or movie., or when you take a known path and end yourself somewhere without remembering how you got there.

Dissociation episodes can last for a short period (a few hours or days) or for a very long duration (weeks or months).

What are dissociative disorders?

What happens when your dissociation becomes chronic? (Image via Dribble/Dribble)

A dissociative disorder might manifest if your dissociation is chronic. Persistent dissociation may be debilitating and prevent you from leading the life you desire. Dissociative amnesia, depersonalization/derealization disorder and dissociative identity disorder are the three different forms of dissociative disorders.

When someone experiences a traumatic incident, dissociation is frequently present during the event as well as in the hours, days or weeks that follow. For instance, a person may feel as though they are watching the event on television or that it is unreal or separate from what's happening around them. Most of the time, treatment is not necessary to end the dissociation.

However, some people experience a dissociative condition that needs to be treated. Dissociative disorders are difficult and contentious issues that require specialized diagnosis, care and support. It's crucial to get professional assistance if you think you or a dear one may have a dissociative disorder.

Different types of dissociative disorders

What are the subtypes of this clinical condition? (Image via Vecteezy/Circlon Tech)

This condition has three identified subtypes. The symptoms you experience the most and how they impact your life will determine the diagnosis you receive. The following is a brief description of each of these dissociative disorders:

1) Dissociative identity disorder

Patients with dissociative identity disorder have two or more distinct identities. At different times, these identities regulate their conduct. Each alter has a unique personality, background, characteristics and preferences.

2) Dissociative amnesia

You get diagnosed with dissociative amnesia when you find it difficult to recall significant events in your life. You might only remember a small portion of your past or you might forget a large portion of your identity or life's history.

3) Depersonalization/derealization disorder

Feeling cut off from your surroundings is a hallmark symptom of derealization, whereas, being cut off from your thoughts, feelings and body is a characteristic feature of depersonalization.

Patients experience that as an outsider watching their life. Many patients also report feeling unreal, robotic or like an automaton with no control over their actions or words.

Moreover, a condition known as dissociative fugue also exists. It's a passing mental condition where a person loses their memory and finds themselves in strange places.

You could feel cut off from both yourself and the outside world if you dissociate. You can experience disconnection from your body or a sense that nothing is real. Keep in mind that every person has a unique experience with dissociation, though.

It's crucial to get professional assistance if you think you or a loved one may have a dissociative disorder. They must always be diagnosed and treated by specialists. Professionals can help them feel more grounded in the present and connected to their body.

Dissociative disorders are complex, and their symptoms are shared by many other conditions, making the diagnosis challenging. Depending on the type of disease you have and your needs, treatments for dissociative disorders may vary, but they typically involve both psychotherapy and medication. A secure and comfortable setting is required for the treatment.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes