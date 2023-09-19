"He did everything he could": Mother's heart-rending statement provides insight into Billy Miller's passing

The American actor Billy Miller is among the many artists who have left an indelible mark on the film and television industry. He also left a void with the recent unfortunate news of his untimely death. In light of the news of suicide, the mother of the three-time Daytime Emmy winner has set the records straight with her statement with Soap Opera Digest.

Soap Opera Digest reported Patricia Miller's statement, which she shared with her son’s manager, who shared it on X. Patricia opened up about her son's loss to bipolar depression.

"I would like to share the following thoughts. I want to personally thank the many fans & personal friends for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers & condolences sent to me and my family on the devastating death of my beautiful son BJ — Billy Miller. He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease."

Billy's mother further extended her support to her late son,

"He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end, the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life. The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were but they just aren’t. We all loved him so much and are desperately trying to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support.”

Billy Miller passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023, in Austin, Texas. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Miller, and sister Megan Miller.

Friends and colleagues mourn for Billy Miller following the revelations of cause of death

Billy Miller, the familiar face on shows like General Hospital and Suits, passed away at 43 on Friday. As his news of passing from bipolar depression was reported by media outlets and following the statement released by Billy's mother, fans and followers of Billy erupted on social media, paying their condolences.

Billy Miller's colleague Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter in the show Suits, took to X to pay his respects.

"Rip my TV bro... I am touched by ur thoughtfulness, ur authentic honest approach to ur art, ur kind nature & big smile that Litt us all. May ur memory always be a blessing to ur Mother, ur Sister & her children. & 2 so many you've touched. Peace & love."

Chrishell Strause, the late actor's friend and reality show star, expressed her thoughts and posted a memorial on her Instagram story.

"Still processing this. Too many feelings, but you are gone way too soon and I'm so happy I got to work with you all those years, but also call you a friend. I hope you are at peace now."

The confirmation of Billy Miller's passing came from a representative at The Belmont, California - an establishment that was co-owned by Miller.