Why is Season 9 of Suits not on Netflix? Here's where you can watch it instead

One of the most popular legal drama TV series of all-time titled Suits recently began streaming on Netflix. Running from June 23, 2011, to September 25, 2019, the show released nine seasons with 134 episodes in total. However, fans have noticed that the final season of the show is not available on the streamer. When TODAY.com reached out to the company for answers, they did not reply.

Thankfully, Suits is also available to stream on Peacock and Amazon Prime. Created by Aaron Korsh, the show stars Gabriel Macht as Harvey Reginald Specter, Patrick J. Adams as Michael James Ross, Rick Hoffman as Louis Marlowe Litt, Meghan Markle as Rachel Elizabeth Zane, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Roberta Paulsen, Gina Torres as Jessica Lourdes Pearson and several others.

Where can you watch Suits season 9?

Since the final season of the show is not available on Netflix, you can stream it on both Prime Video and Peacock.

While Peacock has all nine seasons of the show in its arsenal, only the last season is available to stream on Prime Video. However, you can still watch the entire show on the latter after paying a little amount.

In a 2019 interview with TV Guide, the show's creator Aaron Korsh spoke about its everlasting legacy.

He said,

"The fact that they remade it in Korea and they remade it in Japan and I think they may be remaking it somewhere else...We all had, from top to bottom, passion for the show. The cast, the writers, the directors, the editors, [and] the cameraman. A camera operator was there from day one of the first episode in Toronto to the last episode."

He continued,

"These people and the Canadian crew, they're so proud of what they do. They give 150 percent and I feel like the fans have always appreciated that. To me, that's the legacy. We did the best job we could. It was a show about family and it included the fans in the family. It brought some joy to people's lives, so that that to me is the legacy I would hope the show has -- that people always think back fondly and think, "I loved that show when it was on."

Suits narrated the story of Mike Ross and attorney Harvey Specter, who worked in a fictional New York City law firm.

Suits synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Suits reads,

"Big-time Manhattan corporate lawyer Harvey Specter and his team, which includes Donna Paulsen, Louis Litt, and Alex Williams, are launched into a play for power when a new partner joins the firm. With his two best associates gone and Jessica back in Chicago, Specter and the team try to adjust to a new normal without them."

It further states,

"The team faces down betrayals, fiery relationships, and secrets that eventually come to light. Old and new rivalries surface among members of the team as they learn to deal with their new member."

While Doug Liman and Dave Bartis were their executive producers, it was produced by Gene Klein, Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, and JM Danguilan. Its final season premiered on July 17, 2019, and concluded on September 25, 2019. It consisted of ten episodes.

Aaron Korsh and Daniel Arkin even created a spin-off of the show titled Pearson.