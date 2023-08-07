What time will Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City premiere on Peacock? Details explored ahead of OTT release

Wes Anderson's Asteroid City was one of the most-anticipated films of 2023. Shot in quintessential Wes Anderson style, the film had a limited release in the US before getting a wider release. The film is finally set to get its OTT premiere on Peacock on August 11, 2023.

Asteroid City can be described as a Russian nesting doll of narrative elements. It follows the meta-anthology style used in The French Dispatch and the time-shifting narrative followed in The Grand Budapest Hotel. It's a film about a TV broadcast about a theater troupe putting on a play called Asteroid City, which is named after and set in a small Southwest desert town in 1955. The dramedy revolves around a unique and bizarre set of events. Each moment takes an unexpected turn.

The quirky plot is backed by a stellar cast. The film stars some notable names like Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Adrien Brody, and Tilda Swinton, among others. The adapted screenplay was written by Roman Coppola. Asteroid City had its world premiere on May 23, 2023, at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it was up for the Palme d'Or. The OTT premiere on August 11, 2023, is happening almost 80 days after the film's initial release.

A look into Wes Anderson's Asteroid City ahead of its OTT release on Peacock

Wes Anderson's latest film can be broadly described as a sci-fi comedy-drama. Conrad Earp, a fictional playwright (played by Edward Norton), is the writer of a fictional text within the film, which serves as the foundation for its framing plot.

Yes, it is confusing, but that is exactly where the director excels. This is a story within a story within a story where art mimics art. Asteroid City is one of the most engaging works by Anderson set in a Looney Tunes-esque live-action setting.

The synopsis for the film as per IMDB reads:

"Wes Anderson's latest whimsical creation, Asteroid City, is a delightful and heartwarming coming-of-age story set in the nostalgic backdrop of a 1950s summer camp. With his signature aesthetic and quirky characters, Anderson weaves a colorful tapestry of childhood adventures, touching relationships, and laugh-out-loud humor."

The synopsis further reads:

"Anderson's scrupulous and stunning production design transports us to a time of novelty sunglasses, letter writing, talent shows, and counselors who play the ukulele. The adapted screenplay, written by Roman Coppola, is witty and infused with heart. The soundtrack of classic rock tunes from the era complements the visuals and story perfectly."

Viewers can expect a classic Wes Anderson cinematic experience that blends elements of romance, comedy, drama, and family in his own unique style.

Asteroid City -Cast

Jason Schwartzman plays Augie Steenback, a war photographer and a widower. Scarlett Johansson plays Midge Campbell. Edward Norton portrays Conrad Earp. and Tom Hanks plays Stabley Zak.

Some of the other prominent cast members include:

Jeffrey Wright as General Grif Gibson

Tilda Swinton as Dr. Hickenlooper

Bryan Cranston as the host

Adrien Brody as Schubert Green

Maya Hawke as June Douglas

Steve Carell as a motel manager

Willem Dafoe as Saltzburg Keitel

Margot Robbie as Steenbeck's deceased wife

Jeff Goldblum as The Alien and more

Stay tuned for the OTT release of Wes Anderson's Asteroid City on Peacock on August 11, 2023.