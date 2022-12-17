Sappy Holiday cast list: Vanessa Sears, Jon McLaren and others to star in UP tv Christmas movie

UP tv has become a hotbed of Holiday films, like its latest Vanessa Sears starrer, Sappy Holiday, which is scheduled to premiere on December 17, at 7 pm EST, on UP tv. This film will follow Vannessa Sears as she gets stuck in the small town after her car breaks down. She will meet a charming local and try and help him save his family's maple farm.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Stranded in a small town after her car breaks down, Joy meets the charming James, a local trying to save his family's maple farm."

The film will premiere on Saturday, December 17, at 7.00 pm EST. It will also air on December 18 at 11.30 pm EST. Another encore reairing will take place on December 23, at 7 pm EST.

All about the cast of Sappy Holiday

Vanessa Sears as Joy

Vanessa Sears will play the protagonist of Sappy Holiday. Though not much is known about her character yet, she will not be from the place where the film takes place.

Born in Deep River, Ontario, Canada, on May 15, 1992, Vanessa Sears is one of the most talented actors to feature in this film. The multi-talented actress is also a social media influencer, singer, director, and educator. She has also spent a lot of time advocating for the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Vannessa was deeply interested in acting from a very young age and even took acting classes as she grew up. She began her career with Aaron Korsh-created TV series Suits in 2016, where she played the role of Young Jessica. Her other acting credits include TallBoyz, Too Close For Christmas, and The Beaverton.

Jon McLaren as James

Jon McLaren, best known for his British Academy Games Award for Performer in a Leading Role nomination for his work as Star-Lord in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, will play the male lead in the film.

McLaren is not a newcomer to the industry, having worked on various projects from a young age. Born on October 26, 1984, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Jon is both an actor and a producer.

His primary works encompass a lot of films and television shows, including A Deadly Vendetta, Winter Castle, Flashpoint, Metal Tornado, My Nanny's Secret, Bottom of the World, Mistletoe & Menorahs, The Covenant, House at the End of the Street, Eddie: The Sleepwalking Cannibal, Nazareth: Special Features, and Stripped Naked, among many others.

Other cast members of Sappy Holiday

Other cast members of Sappy Holiday include Brigitte Kingsley as Nancy, Chelsea Muirhead as Cherrie, Leo Choy as Antonio, Rebecca Lamarche as Rebecca, Susan Hamann as Mrs. Lewis, Troy Blundell as Dax, and Colton Royce as Gabe.

The holiday special film, Sappy Holiday, will premiere on December 17, 2022, on UP tv. There will be more interesting updates from the channel soon. The list of other upcoming films includes The Snowball Effect on December 24, 2022, Santa's Got Style on December 19, 2022, A Royal Christmas Match on December 18, 2022, and Christmas in Wolf Creek on December 25, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes