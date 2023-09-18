What is PSP disease? Symptoms explored in wake of Billy Miller death claim 

Young and the Restless star Billy Miller has passed away at the age of 43. According to Page Six, the soap opera actor battled manic depression and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. The exact cause of death remained unknown at the time of writing this article. Netizens have since taken to the internet to pay tribute to the performer.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-born passed away on Friday in Austin, Texas according to his rep. He is survived by his mother Patricia, sister Megan, brother-in-law Ronnie and his niece and nephew Charley and Grayson.

The Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children is receiving donations made in Billy Miller’s honor following his tragic passing.

The All My Children actor’s management said in a statement that he left behind:

“a great many friends and colleagues who will miss his warm personality, generous spirit and genuine kindness.”

Acor and X user @DTEFLON_ took to the social networking site to pay tribute. He revealed that he was suffering from PSP as well. He wrote online:

“To know you was a privilege to call you a friend was an honor #BillyMiller & I both battled PSP something we confided in when we talked last & only those who have it can understand save a seat next to @kristoffstjohn1 for me & see you when I get there Happy bday brother”

Billy Miller would have turned 44 years old on 17 September.

What is Progressive Supranuclear Palsy? Everything to know as netizens pay tribute to Billy Miller

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) mostly affects certain parts of one’s brain. It is also called Richardson-Olszewski syndrome. The chronic neurodegenerative disorder often affects the way one walks, swallows, thinks and moves their eyes.

According to Cleveland Clinic, it is not usual that one develops PSP before the age of 40.

Some symptoms include loss of balance, looking as if one is staring at something, difficulty speaking, mood changes, personality changes, insomnia, dementia and sensitive to harsh lighting amongst others.

There is no treatment for PSP. However, the symptoms can be managed through medications, movement therapy, palliative care and percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy.

According to the website, those who battle PSP often die six to nine years following their diagnosis. Those who suffer from the same are at high risk of pneumonia and dangerous bone fractures since they are at a high risk of falling.

It remains unclear whether PSP played a role in Billy Miller’s passing.

Following news of his passing, netizens took to social media to share their condolences with the actor’s loved ones. A few messages online read:

Everything to know about Billy Miller

The Grand Prairie, Texas-native is best known for his roles in The Young and the Restless and General Hospital. He gained stardom after attaining the role of Richie Novak in All My Children which aired in 2007.

He has acted in several other shows including Suits, NCIS, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Ray Donovan and The Rookie amongst others. Miller also starred in the 2015 Oscar-nominated movie American Sniper.

Miller received several accolades including three Daytime Emmy Awards which included two trophies for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and another award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.