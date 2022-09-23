Tributes pour in as Produce101 and Theatre actor Jung Joong Ji dies at the age of 30

On September 20, 2022, actor Jung Joong Ji's mother announced the news of her son's death on Twitter. In the heartbreaking post, she uploaded a picture of herself holding her son's photograph at his funeral and said,

" This is Jung Joong Ji's mother. My son Jung Joong Ji took his own life. I can't describe how I feel right now. "

The other picture in the post showed the actor's burial announcements and details such as funeral dates.

아들아안녕 @myson012 정중지 어미 입니다



아들 중지가 스스로 목숨을 끊었습니다



지금 기분은 뭐라 이루 말 할 수 없습니다. 정중지 어미 입니다아들 중지가 스스로 목숨을 끊었습니다지금 기분은 뭐라 이루 말 할 수 없습니다. https://t.co/UsPxQ2PQCq

The actor's mother confirmed that her son died by suicide, however, no specific reason behind the actor's drastic decision was mentioned by the family. The unfortunate news comes amidst the alarming number of suicides in South Korea, especially in the world of entertainment and K-pop.

The deceased actor is being fondly remembered by netizens

Fans are posting their tributes to the actor on social media. Going by the posts, it is clear that Jung Joon Ji was loved and followed by many.

idleentries🧚‍♂️ I LOVE IS COMING❤️ @idleentries tw: su*cide, b*llying



a former produce 101 contestant named jung joong ji sadly took his own life, and no one is talking about how he claimed during the show he was b*llied by yoon jisung (leader of wanna one)? whether this is true or not, i’m wondering how he still has a career tw: su*cide, b*llyinga former produce 101 contestant named jung joong ji sadly took his own life, and no one is talking about how he claimed during the show he was b*llied by yoon jisung (leader of wanna one)? whether this is true or not, i’m wondering how he still has a career

idleentries🧚‍♂️ I LOVE IS COMING❤️ @idleentries and no, i’m not blaming yoon jisung, nor is it my place to speculate anything about joong ji’s passing as it is distasteful, but it is worth paying awareness to the fact that he had discussed this. kpop fans love to witch hunt so it’s best to stay neutral for everyone. and no, i’m not blaming yoon jisung, nor is it my place to speculate anything about joong ji’s passing as it is distasteful, but it is worth paying awareness to the fact that he had discussed this. kpop fans love to witch hunt so it’s best to stay neutral for everyone.

KCREWGLOBAL @KCREWGLOBAL #PRODUCE101 contestant Jung Joong Ji took his own life September 9th 4 days after his 30th birthday. His mother and family are grieving his death and so are fellow fans. #PRODUCE101 contestant Jung Joong Ji took his own life September 9th 4 days after his 30th birthday. His mother and family are grieving his death and so are fellow fans. https://t.co/lX5YV74KjE

RoadKa @road_ka allkpop @allkpop

allkpop.com/article/2022/0… 'Produce 101' contestant Jung Joong Ji takes his own life 'Produce 101' contestant Jung Joong Ji takes his own lifeallkpop.com/article/2022/0… Back in 2017, when Jung Joong Ji controversy happened, here are the comments regarding his suicide letter . I really wonder how those people are feeling now that this idol passed away. That’s why every1 should mind their own damn business & stop bark. This led to a suicide twitter.com/allkpop/status… Back in 2017, when Jung Joong Ji controversy happened, here are the comments regarding his suicide letter . I really wonder how those people are feeling now that this idol passed away. That’s why every1 should mind their own damn business & stop bark. This led to a suicide twitter.com/allkpop/status… https://t.co/4RjEjfkyAW

SoftYoongi🐈 @BulletproofNazu

kbizoom.com/actor-and-prod… @simurg_e_ I'm sorry to his mother. She was the one who inform this through social media. No mother should bury their child. It must be heartbreaking @simurg_e_ I'm sorry to his mother. She was the one who inform this through social media. No mother should bury their child. It must be heartbreaking 😢kbizoom.com/actor-and-prod…

'BRAND NEW' ❄️ • stream VEIL @keurisoo_ tw: su*cide



rest in peace to jung joong ji, and condolences to his family :( tw: su*ciderest in peace to jung joong ji, and condolences to his family :(

yellowjunnie @HannaHodge

Always watch what you do and say to people, you never know what they're going through

#JungJoongJi RIP love RIP love</33Always watch what you do and say to people, you never know what they're going through #JungJoongJi https://t.co/tZ94VSI7a8

fu⁷ @outromulletgi @allkpop I was a frequent watcher and a fav of pd101s2 and I cant believe it.. may u rest in peace jung joong ji @allkpop I was a frequent watcher and a fav of pd101s2 and I cant believe it.. may u rest in peace jung joong ji

💜Arianne💜 @mindlessarianne @mashiddob @allkpop Yeah it’s sad, especially when he came out and said his agency were the ones that started SA rumours against him and all the other things being said, I hope he gets to rest in peace now, he didn’t deserve any of this @mashiddob @allkpop Yeah it’s sad, especially when he came out and said his agency were the ones that started SA rumours against him and all the other things being said, I hope he gets to rest in peace now, he didn’t deserve any of this

LilMeowMeow| 😼🌙 @suga_rida @AnitaBlink80 @allkpop It’s not just the artistic industry that has to change. We humans need to change as well. It’s easy to say hateful words online. We can never imagine how these words can take someone's life. @AnitaBlink80 @allkpop It’s not just the artistic industry that has to change. We humans need to change as well. It’s easy to say hateful words online. We can never imagine how these words can take someone's life.

Tjhay🐳 @infiresbst @allkpop This must serve as a lesson to everyone who are but a stranger to any artists. Anything you say has consequences as you do not know what they are going through. You have your opinion that can ruin someone, keep it to yourself. Stop dragging someone else. @allkpop This must serve as a lesson to everyone who are but a stranger to any artists. Anything you say has consequences as you do not know what they are going through. You have your opinion that can ruin someone, keep it to yourself. Stop dragging someone else.

💜Arianne💜 @mindlessarianne @infiresbst @allkpop A while ago, he said his own agency was the one that started his SA rumours and I’m sure since it came from his company ppl believed it without fact checking and he probably had no support and it lead to this, so sad @infiresbst @allkpop A while ago, he said his own agency was the one that started his SA rumours and I’m sure since it came from his company ppl believed it without fact checking and he probably had no support and it lead to this, so sad

caramel.x wayv7 nct23 @Nnjuare @allkpop It’s always until someone takes their life before everyone realize they have been suffering. Every time a rumor comes out no one does anything to find out if they are true or not but netizens will start attacking them without proof or investigation. Till it becomes a pattern. @allkpop It’s always until someone takes their life before everyone realize they have been suffering. Every time a rumor comes out no one does anything to find out if they are true or not but netizens will start attacking them without proof or investigation. Till it becomes a pattern.

Nara Aera Kim @k_naraaera @allkpop Dont blame the industry only guys, please blame yourself and reflect yourself too because even a word can take someone life @allkpop Dont blame the industry only guys, please blame yourself and reflect yourself too because even a word can take someone life

Crystal Snow @snowdreamglow @allkpop It's getting out of control please people must be kind to everyone everyone deserves a nice life please don't force anyone and don't over pressure anyone...Deepest condolence for his family RIP you really worked hard Jang Joong Ji. @allkpop It's getting out of control please people must be kind to everyone everyone deserves a nice life please don't force anyone and don't over pressure anyone...Deepest condolence for his family RIP you really worked hard Jang Joong Ji.

More about Produce101 actor Jung Joong Ji

Jung Joong Ji became famous when he participated in MNET's Produce 101 Season 2, the show that gave birth to the K-pop group Wanna One. He was introduced as a Wayz Company trainee. The aspiring actor quickly gained popularity at that time due to his 'boyfriend material' photos and looks on social media.

During the contest, he drew attention towards his talent as a singer and dancer but was unfortunately eliminated in Episode 5. He went on to win the Hanbit Award for the actor category hosted by the Hallyu selection organization committee and hosted his first fan meeting in 2018. His most notable works as an actor include Prison and The Essence of Love.

The singer was also embroiled in s*xual assault allegations. The actor eventually issued a public apology, and the accuser deleted their SNS post.

His clash with former Wanna One member Yoon Ji Sung also came to light, wherein Joong Ji accused the latter of being a bully. He had also opened up about "feeling suicidal" due to malicious comments and haters attacking him online and pleaded,

"No matter what anyone says, I am not lying. No matter who believes me or not, I just wrote the truth with a hand over my heart. No matter who critizises me or not, I'm not afraid because I wrote this truthfully."

He added,

[...] Also, stop sending me direct messages, I'm human too. Stop tormenting me."

Wayz Company also sued the aspiring artist for defamation after he claimed that the agency had cooked up the s*xual assault case for 'noise marketing.' Subsequently, the actor shifted to Think Technique, another broadcasting and entertainment company.

Produce 101 is an MNET survival show that first aired in 2015. The show has aired four seasons to date. The survival show has trainees from different companies competing to form a temporary group.

