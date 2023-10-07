Shawna Trpcic GoFundMe raises more than $11,300 as Emmy-nominated costume designer dies aged 56

Costume designer Shawna Trpcic passed away on October 4, 2023, at the age of 56. Her daughter, Sarah, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she died of unknown causes at the Palm Desert. Trpcic was known for her work on TV shows like The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and more.

A GoFundMe page launched to cover her funeral expenses aims to collect $30,000 and donations worth $11,992 had been made at the time of writing.

Costume Designer's Guild confirmed the news of Shawna's death through Instagram. They shared a picture and wrote:

"Shawna was one of Hollywood's pre-eminent science fiction costume designers – a creative force, a trusted collaborator, and all-around delightful person for her friends and colleagues. She was a beloved member of the Star Wars/Lucasfilm family, as well as the community of costume designers and the Costume Designers Guild."

The post revealed that Shawna Trpcic was always addicted to science fiction and comic books, and considered costume design a creation of "fine art for the body." The post also spoke about her contributions to the Star Wars Universe, which made her a popular face:

"She loved collaborating with Jon [Favreau] and Dave [Filoni], who were the dream team for her, along with working with the actors and with her huge costume design team."

The post also mentioned that she won various accolades over the years and supported equal pay for costume designers.

GoFundMe page launched for Shawna Trpcic to get help for her funeral

The description on the GoFundMe also mentioned detailed information related to Trpcic's work over the years. It revealed that she aimed to become a truck driver in high school but her teacher wanted her to become an artist.

It further stated:

"Shawna got her start illustrating for Albert Wolsky on the Oscar-winning film Bugsy and then became his assistant on Barry Levinson's film Toys. She was soon designing her own films. Notable feature credits include The Cabin in the Woods, working with Joss Whedon, and the SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, along with many television shows."

The description revealed that she collaborated with Jill Ohanneson on Firefly and later met George Lucas, who ended up calling her after 15 years to work on The Mandalorian, following which, Shawna Trpcic worked in many shows of the Star Wars Universe.

This includes The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and most recently, Ahsoka.

The GoFundMe description further added:

"To house all of her creations, Lucasfilm established a warehouse that held thousands of her costumes from all the shows."

The page also stated that Shawna Trpcic received multiple Emmy nominations and won the Costume Designers Guild Award for Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television for The Book of Boba Fett.