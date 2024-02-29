7 exciting shows and films coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2024

Amazon's streaming service, Prime Video, has made its place in the top echelon of OTT platforms. With an extensive library covering various categories and genres of content, it has something to offer for everybody.

However, to keep up with the competition, Prime Video, like everybody else, has to keep updating its vast library. It's just two months into 2024, and we already have titles like Expats, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Hazbin Hotel, and more.

With this in mind, Sportskeeda has listed some of the most exciting and awaited titles coming to Prime Video in March 2024. The list covers multiple genres: action, drama, animation, documentary, and more.

7 Shows and films arriving on Prime Video in March 2024

1) Ricky Stanicky

Ricky Stanicky (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Ricky Stanicky is an upcoming comedy-drama from the house of Amazon MGM Studios. The film is directed by Peter Farrelly, with an ensemble of writers developing the screenplay from a story by David Occhino and Jason Decker.

The cast features Zac Efron, John Cena, Jermaine Fowler, Andrew Santino, William H. Macy, Lex Scott Davis, and more in pivotal roles. If you're in the mood for some mindless fun with Efron and Cena leading the team, then Ricky Stanicky promises just that.

The official synopsis for the movie reads as follows:

"When three childhood friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble! Twenty years later, they still use the nonexistent Ricky as an alibi for their immature behavior. When their families get suspicious and demand to meet the fabled Mr. Stanicky, the guilty trio decide to hire a washed-up actor and celebrity impersonator to bring him to life."

Ricky Stanicky is set to arrive on Prime Videos on March 7, 2024.

2) Boat Story

Boat Story (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Boat Story is an upcoming drama thriller series from the houses of BBC One and Amazon Freevee. Created by Harry and Jack Williams, the series has been directed by Daniel Nettheim and Alice Troughton alongside the Williams.

The cast features Daisy Haggard, Paterson Joseph, Tchéky Karyo, Michele Austin, Ethan Lawrence, and others in pivotal roles throughout the series. Boat Story was released in the United Kingdom on November 19, 2023, receiving widespread praise from critics and audiences.

The official synopsis for the series reads as follows:

"Two hard-up strangers stumble across a haul of cocaine on a shipwrecked boat. After agreeing to sell it and split the cash, they become entangled with police, masked hitmen, and a sharp-suited gangster known as 'The Tailor.'"

Boat Story is set to arrive in the United States exclusively on Prime Video on March 12, 2024.

3) Invincible Season 2 Part 2

Invincible (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Invincible is an animated adult superhero action series from the house of Amazon Prime Video. Robert Kirkman created the series as an onscreen adaptation of his comic book series of the same name from the house of Image Comics.

The characters in the series have been voiced by an ensemble of prominent actors like Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, and many more. Invincible premiered on Prime Videos in 2021 with an eight-episode season followed by a special. The series was a critical success, getting praise for its story and action sequences.

The official synopsis for the series reads as follows:

"INVINCIBLE is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

Invincible is releasing its second season in two parts. The first four episodes were released in November 2023, and the final four episodes of the season are set to arrive on Prime Videos on March 14, 2024.

4) FRIDA

Frida Kahlo in 1941 (Image via Getty)

FRIDA is an upcoming documentary film from the house of Amazon MGM Studios. The film has eminent Hollywood editor Carla Gutiérrez in her directorial debut. Gutierrez has previously worked in acclaimed films like La Corona (2008), RBG (2018), Julia (2021), and more.

Centered around the famous Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, the film is unlike any other titles she has worked on. FRIDA takes a different approach by utilizing Kahlo's voice to tell her story through archival footage, diary entries, and animated versions of her paintings. The film had its world premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival under the U.S. Documentary Competition category, where it received widespread acclaim.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"An intimately raw and magical journey through the life, mind, and heart of iconic artist Frida Kahlo. Told through her own words for the very first time — drawn from her diary, revealing letters, essays, and print interviews — and brought vividly to life by lyrical animation inspired by her unforgettable artwork."

FRIDA is set to release on Prime Videos on March 15, 2024.

5) Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret (Image via Lionsgate)

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is a coming-of-age comedy-drama from the house of Lionsgate. The film is written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig and is a cinematic adaptation of Judy Blume's 1970 book of the same name.

The cast features Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates, Benjamin Safdie, Elle Graham, and others in pivotal roles. The film premiered at the 2023 San Francisco International Film Festival, receiving critical acclaim for its accurate adaptation from its source alongside a beautiful storyline.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"12-year-old Margaret faces the challenges of adolescence while on a journey of self-discovery."

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is set to arrive for streaming on Prime Videos on March 15, 2024.

6) Road House

Road House (Imsge via Amazon Prime Video)

Road House is an upcoming action film from the house of Amazon MGM Studios. The film is directed by Doug Liman, director of popular action flicks like Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) and Edge of Tomorrow (2014). Anthony Bagarozzi and Chuck Mondry wrote the screenplay as a revamped version of the 1989 action film of the same name.

The cast is set to star Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Jessica Williams, Billy Magnussen, Joaquim de Almeida, Post Malone, and others in pivotal roles. Road House promises some good bare-fisted action.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems."

Road House is set to make its world premiere at the 2024 South by Southwest Film Festival on March 8, 2024, before arriving on Prime Videos for streaming on March 21, 2024.

7) American Rust: Broken Justice

American Rust: Broken Justice (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

American Rust is a crime drama series originally from the house of Showtime. Dan Futterman creates the series with inspiration from Philipp Meyer's 2009 novel of the same name. The show premiered on Showtime with a nine-episode season in 2021 but was canceled after one season. Amazon Freevee then picked it up for a second season.

The series stars Jeff Daniels, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter, Rob Yang, Mark Pellegrino, Julia Mayorga, and others in pivotal roles. The second season of the show has been titled American Rust: Broken Justice and is set to have 10 episodes.

The synopsis for the season reads as follows:

"Four months after the shoot-out in West Virginia, Del has returned to the Pittsburgh P.D. while the folks in Buell try to get their lives back on track. Del and his new work partner Angela, are assigned a high-profile bombing case that proves to be quite complex. Del finds himself back in the folds of The Brotherhood and he struggles to find the balance between his life in Pittsburgh and his life/ relationship with Grace back in Buell..."

American Rust: Broken Justice arrives exclusively on Prime Video on March 28, 2024.

These are our picks of the most awaited titles coming to Amazon Prime Videos in March 2024. The streaming service will also add multiple other shows and movies to its library.