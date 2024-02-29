Amazon MGM Studios releases statement denying AI misuse allegations against Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllehaal starrer 'Road House' remake 

The upcoming remake of the action classic 'Road House' starring Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal is facing controversy before its release.

Screenwriter R. Lance Hill, who wrote the original 1989 film, has filed a lawsuit against Amazon MGM Studios, accusing them of copyright infringement and using AI technology to generate actors' voices.

Hill claims that Amazon dismissed his copyright for the original screenplay, leading him to file with the US Copyright Office to regain ownership. He further alleges the studio used AI to replicate actors' voices during the strike, violating agreements with the Screen Actors Guild.

Amazon MGM Studios strongly refutes these claims. A spokesperson stated:

“The lawsuit filed by R. Lance Hill regarding ‘Road House’ today is completely without merit and numerous allegations are categorically false. The film does not use any AI in place of actors’ voices. We look forward to defending ourselves against these claims.”[H/t: Independent]

The lawsuit seeks to halt the film's distribution, which is currently scheduled for March 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

Conor McGregor reflects on prior film offers from Hollywood

Conor McGregor is on his way to his acting debut in the upcoming remake of 'Road House.' However, McGregor revealed that this wasn't his first brush with Hollywood.

In a recent interview with Total Film, 'The Notorious said:

"I had turned down a good few roles in my time on the climb, I’ve had directors show up at fight camp, really beautiful directors doing really top-end movies… And over and over, they’d come to me, and I always turned them down… I’d leave people a little high and dry. I probably have a few enemies out there that I don’t really know of because I had said, 'I might do it.'"

However, the 'Road House' project, under the direction of Doug Liman, held a unique appeal for the Irish superstar:

"I was just in awe of it all, to be honest with you, the whole process, I didn’t know how I was going to take to it. I didn’t know whether I was going to like it, to be honest. I’m a fighting man – that’s my bread and butter. It’s where I come from… I’m not an actor, but I’m show business. That was my vibe to it. I felt that. I enjoyed every second of it."