Is Invincible an anime? Confusion explained

One of the most enjoyed animated series of 2023 is Invincible, which debuted its second season on Amazon Prime Video on November 3. Based on Robert Kirkman's Image Comics series, the show centers on 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who inherits superpowers from his father, Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero on the planet.

The show offers a voice cast that includes J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Steven Yeun, and other celebrities, along with breathtaking animation, exhilarating action, captivating drama, and dark humor.

But is Invincible an anime? Given that the show appears to take cues from both Western and Eastern animation genres and styles, this question has generated some discussion among critics and viewers.

Invincible is not an anime but pays respect to the genre with its original style

Invincible is not an anime, at least not in the strict sense of the word. Even though the show's visual elements and style are inspired by the genre, it is not an anime. Since anime originates in Japan, it is ineligible unless it was made by a Japanese studio.

Anime, short for animation, is the term used to describe animated works with a distinct aesthetic, culture, and history that come from Japan. Conversely, the American television series, which is based on an American comic book, is produced by Skybound Entertainment and Point Grey Pictures.

Characters from Invincible (Image via Skybound Animation Amazon Studio)

That does not imply, however, that the program is devoid of anime elements or influences. Actually, Kirkman has admitted that he enjoys watching anime and that he intended to make a program that would be interesting to viewers in both the East and the West.

Invincible gained popularity due to the influence of both Eastern and Western media. But the program also includes popular anime elements like comedy, horror, science fiction, and fantasy. In addition, the show delves into themes that are common in anime, like destiny, morality, family, and identity.

A wide range of human and non-human characters with unique motivations, histories, and personalities can be found in the story of Invincible. Certain characters, like Robot, who resembles a mecha, and Monster Girl, who has the ability to transform into a beast, are similar to characters from anime.

A few typical anime character archetypes are also present in the program, including the villain, the love interest, the rival, the reluctant hero, the mentor figure, and the comic relief.

The series is comparable to certain anime shows that employ cel-shading or computer-generated imagery (CGI). It combines 2D and 3D animation. The program also makes use of anime-specific elements like expressive facial expressions, fluid movements, and dynamic camera angles.

In addition, the show uses certain anime cliches for dramatic or humorous effect, like exaggerated reactions, chibi forms, and blood splatters. As a result, even though the show is not an anime, it is a show that both fans of anime and non-fans can enjoy that appreciates anime. Beyond its animated roots, Invincible is a show that presents a distinct and engrossing tale that is both familiar and original.

The first two seasons of the series is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. To date, the program has 17 episodes, each lasting about 50 minutes. The show has been renewed for a third season scheduled for 2024. With its many twists and turns, the series is assured to keep the audience captivated and surprised.

