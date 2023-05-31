Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret digital release date: When will the coming-of-age film be available?

It's a whisper in the stillness of a growing girl's heart, a plea sent into the ether with hope as its only anchor: Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. For decades, this iconic line has resonated with generations, a testament to the enduring power of Judy Blume's legendary coming-of-age novel. On June 6, 2023, Judy Blume's classic tale will rebloom.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is an intimate, personal journey that echoes the very spirit of the story itself - a young girl stepping into the vast unknown, teetering on the brink of adolescence, reaching out to God and the world, seeking answers, seeking herself.

Extracting adolescence in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret – Trailer and plot insights

The trailer takes on a wild ride into Margaret's life. The trailer starts with fun music and Margaret's chat with God, hinting at the ups and downs of growing up. It gets real when we hear about "blood leaving the body." Margaret wants to be like others, showing the struggle for normalcy in teenage years.

The trailer showcased committee meetings, like Campus Improvement and Social Committee, showing Margaret's school life. A mention of life expectancy and loved ones pointed to deeper themes of life and death. It gives a peek into Margaret's life as she navigates puberty, self-discovery, and societal pressures.

Theo @theofisher82 Another brilliant coming-of-age entry from Kelly Fremon Craig. #ItsMeMargaret hits every humorous & heartfelt beat with aplomb. Rachel McAdams in this role is genius casting. Will make a magic double-bill with spiritual sister, The Edge of Seventeen. Another brilliant coming-of-age entry from Kelly Fremon Craig. #ItsMeMargaret hits every humorous & heartfelt beat with aplomb. Rachel McAdams in this role is genius casting. Will make a magic double-bill with spiritual sister, The Edge of Seventeen. https://t.co/CUgXeZRggy

Delving into the plot of Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, the story unfolds in 1970 when eleven-year-old Margaret Simon moves to a New Jersey suburb from New York City due to her father's job. Her new life is filled with challenges and discoveries, from making new friends to a year-long research assignment about religious identity from her teacher, Mr. Benedict.

As Margaret explores her faith, she also anticipates the milestones of puberty, along with her new friends. The essence of the movie lies in its exploration of these themes, showing Margaret's journey through adolescence and her quest to find her own identity.

Revealing the star-studded cast of Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Film Updates @FilmUpdates



He will play McAdams’ character’s husband.



(collider.com/benny-safdie-a…) Benny Safdie has been cast opposite Rachel McAdams in Lionsgate's adaptation of Judy Blume's beloved novel ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’.He will play McAdams’ character’s husband. Benny Safdie has been cast opposite Rachel McAdams in Lionsgate's adaptation of Judy Blume's beloved novel ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’.He will play McAdams’ character’s husband.(collider.com/benny-safdie-a…) https://t.co/kgmcLyoN2C

This emotionally resonant story is portrayed by an outstanding ensemble cast, led by the talented Abby Ryder Fortson in the titular role of Margaret Simon. The versatile Rachel McAdams and veteran actress Kathy Bates bring life to the characters of Barbara Simon and Sylvia Simon, who are Margaret's mother and grandmother, respectively.

The role of Herb Simon, Margaret’s father, is played by Benny Safdie, while Elle Graham, Amari Alexis Price, Katherine Mallen Kupferer, and Aidan Wojtak-Hissong take on the roles of Margaret's friends and classmates.

The cast, under the direction of Kelly Fremon Craig, collectively brings to life the layered characters of this timeless story

The movie promises to be a beacon of relatable, poignant, and sometimes hilarious experiences. The upcoming film will put a new spin on coming-of-age stories, weaving together themes of puberty, friendship, spirituality, and societal expectations with grace and authenticity.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is slated to be released on June 6, 2023. The movie is set to be available on demand from June 27, and the Blu-ray combo pack and DVD will hit the shelves on July 11, 2023. The tale of Margaret's journey is not just about her, it's about every person who has navigated the choppy waters of adolescence.

