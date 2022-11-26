Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper is set to hit Bounce TV on Saturday, November 26, at 8 pm EST. The sequel to the 2021 Canadian comedy TV heist film, Faith Heist, the upcoming movie will be directed by JB Sugar, who helmed the original flick as well.

Several cast members from Faith Heist have returned for the second part. This includes Marty Adams, Marium Carvell, Eden Cupid, Jonathan Langdon, Jaeden Noel, Aaron Poole, Nadine Roden, and Sagine Semajuste.

Dylan Taylor and Ray Galletti are the new additions to the team of actors who will be seen in Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper.

Meet the key cast members of Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper

Jonathan Langdon as Reverend Benjamin Wright

An arts graduate (honors in English and Drama) from the University of Toronto, Langdon realized his penchant for comedy when he performed in the sketch troupe, Kathleen Turner Overdrive!

Langdon is an actor and producer, who has also performed in Ricky Gervais’ Special Correspondents, Sensitive Skin, The Game, No Tomorrow, Killer High, Buffaloed, and Crossword Mysteries, among others.

Marty Adams as Randy

Marty Adams in Saw. (Photo via IMDb)

Adams is a native of Parry Sound, a town in Ontario, Canada. The 1981-born actor/writer and comedian had started a football program at McMaster University, but a knee injury derailed his plans.

Facebook of Revelations at The Second City marked his debut comedy gig. His last main show with Second City was in 2009.

Adams then appeared in 17 episodes of Video on Trial, Saw, and Hemlock Grove (2013). He has also lent his voice to Far Cry New Dawn, and Far Cry 5.

Eden Cupid as Skipper

Eden Cupid plays the character of Skipper in Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper. She is noted for her performances in The Umbrella Academy (2019), Don't Hang Up (2022), and Falling Water (2016).

Cupid played the role of Young Allison Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy. Her first appearance was in an episode titled We Only See Each Other at Weddings and Funerals. The Umbrella Academy episode titled The End of Something marked her last appearance on the Netflix show.

She is represented by agent Sharron Elkabas.

Aaron Poole as Jack

Born on March 17, 1977, Canadian actor Aaron Poole is noted for his performances in Killing Zelda Sparks, Adoration, This Beautiful City, Strange Days at Blake Holsey High, and ZOS: Zone of Separation, among others.

A classically trained actor, Poole marked his feature directorial debut this year with an arthouse road movie. Titled Dada, the film focuses on a father-daughter duo and was shot on Manitoulin Island. Apart from this, he has also helmed a short, Oracle (2020).

What to expect from Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper?

A still from Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper. (Photo via Bounce TV)

The synopsis of Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper reads:

"On Christmas Eve, Pastor Benjamin and his motley crew of congregants find themselves locked in the local mall ... just as a fearsome team of armed thieves break in to rob the place - AND all the money raised by the church for a worthy Christmas charity."

When they are not able to escape or even call for help, “the Pastor & his friends realize it's up to them to battle the crooks, save the mall ... all before Christmas morning.”

The comedy film has been “modeled after Die Hard meets Home Alone,” said director J.B. Sugar. Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper is produced by Ella Myers.

