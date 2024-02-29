5 must-watch movies releasing in theatres this March 2024

The year has been impressive in terms of new releases, but there are many notable movies releasing in theatres in March 2024.

From action to comedy, the eclectic lineup will appeal to cinephiles with varied interests. There's no doubt that one of the anticipated releases this month is Dune: Part Two, which is expected to perform as well as its predecessor at the box office, if not better.

As is the norm nowadays, reputed OTT platforms are also ready to enthrall their subscribers with new, engaging content.

However, it cannot be denied that there's a special charm to watching movies on the big screen. Moreover, the exciting lineup of movies releasing in theatres this March 2024 will give cinephiles plenty of reasons to venture out of their homes and indulge in the immersive experience of a theatre.

Although cinephiles will have plenty of options to choose from, there are a few titles releasing in theatres in March 2024 that look too promising to pass up on.

Arthur the King and 4 other movies releasing in theatres this March 2024 that promise imaginative storytelling

1) Dune: Part Two (March 1, 2024)

The movie directed by Denis Villeneuve is the much-anticipated sequel to Dune (2021).

In this installment, releasing in theatres this March 2024, Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides joins forces with the Fremen people to bring down House Harkonnen.

Much of the beloved cast from the previous movie reprise their roles and are joined by new faces including Christopher Walken and Florence Pugh. Given the long wait they have had to endure, fans hope that the upcoming movie ties up all the loose ends while maintaining the striking visual imagery that endeared them to the narrative in the first place.

2) Kung Fu Panda 4 (March 8, 2024)

The Kung Fu Panda film series has consistently delivered humorous stories with plenty of heart. This movie, releasing in theatres in March 2024, promises to be no different. Directed by Mike Mitchell, it marks the feature directorial debut of co-director Stephanie Ma Stine.

Our favorite hero, Po, voiced by Jack Black, is back for another adventure. He will be joined by Zhen, a fox bandit voiced by Awkwafina. They will work together to take down a powerful new villain "The Chameleon," voiced by Viola Davis.

From the trailer, it looks like fans can expect fun new characters, exciting fights and with Po in the mix, plenty of food as well.

3) Arthur the King (March 15, 2024)

Viewers who enjoy stories based on real events shouldn't miss out on this movie releasing in theatres in March 2024.

Directed by Simon Cellan Jones, it's based on Mikael Lindnord's non-fiction book. Mark Wahlberg stars as Michael Light, an adventure racing team captain. He unexpectedly bonds with a wounded stray who follows him in the grueling race.

The film will explore how beautiful, everlasting connections can form, even in the most unlikely places. Heartwarming and inspirational, this movie should appeal to animal lovers in particular.

4) Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (March 22, 2024)

Part of the Ghostbusters franchise, this upcoming installment directed by Gil Kenan releasing in theatres in March 2024 is creating a lot of buzz among fans. That's to be expected, as it promises the return of veteran Ghostbusters, including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson.

They will join the new gang comprising Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and more, to save New York City from a powerful new adversary. Over the years, Ghostbusters movies have come a long way in terms of action sequences and special effects.

However, one thing that remains the same is the signature style of humor that translates into memorable and iconic dialogue.

5) Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (March 29, 2024)

Monster movie fans should mark their calendar for this intriguing title releasing in theatres in March 2024.

Directed by Adam Wingard, it's the fifth installment in the MonsterVerse franchise. Fans know that there's no love lost between Godzilla and Kong, especially after the events of Godzilla vs. Kong (2021).

However, in this upcoming movie, they will need to put their differences aside and fight against a new, powerful enemy that threatens Hollow Earth. The trailer makes it clear that fans will be treated to stunning effects and epic fights, which will be best viewed on a big screen.

Cinephiles looking for engaging new content will not be disappointed with the aforementioned quality movies releasing in theatres in March 2024.