Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire - Release date, cast, plot, trailer, and more

The release date for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, initially set for April 12, 2024, has surprisingly been moved up to March 29, 2024. Legendary and Warner Bros. have formally confirmed this change. The decision for this is in line with Warner Bros. choice to make space for the much-anticipated movie Mickey 17, which is directed by Bong Joon-ho and features Robert Pattinson. The epic monster showdown is now aligned to release on March 29, 2024.

Originally set for April 12, the release date of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire gave the movie a great advantage, as it had a clear path to claim the top spot at the box office without facing major competition.

Despite the adjustment, it is anticipated that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will maintain its dominance at the box office, as there are no significant rivals on March 29.

Has a trailer been released for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire?

Warner Bros. treated fans to the inaugural trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on December 4, 2023, following its presentation at the 2023 edition of CCXP. This initial glimpse into the film not only unveils the new antagonist but also provides the audience with their first peek at Baby Kong, drawing inspiration from the adorable precedents set by Grogu and Baby Groot.

The initial glimpse into the upcoming colossal clash between Godzilla and Kong came through a title reveal trailer, unveiling the epic name of the next installment as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The brief teaser, just over 30 seconds long, features an ape titan seated on a menacing throne, surrounded by an array of bones and debris. At the periphery of this monstrous graveyard, two colossal skulls unmistakably represent the heads of Godzilla and Kong. A reasonable deduction from the imagery suggests that the ape occupying the throne is likely Kong.

The cast for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Returning to the big screen for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire are familiar faces from Godzilla vs. Kong. Alongside Brian Tyree Henry, who will once again play conspiracy theorist Bernie Hayes, fans can anticipate seeing Rebecca Hall reprise her role as the monster expert Dr. Ilene Andrews.

Additionally, Kaylee Hottle is set to return as Jia, Kong's young human companion. Joining the cast is Dan Stevens, known for his role in Downton Abbey, taking on a yet-to-be-disclosed leading role.

The group is further enhanced by the talents of Fala Chen, known for her role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Rachel House from Thor: Ragnarok, Alex Ferns from The Batman, and Mercy Cornwall from Dive Club. Notably, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Julian Dennison, and Kyle Chandler will not reprise their roles for this new installment.

Here's a quick rundown of some key players in the movie:

Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews

Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes

Dan Stevens in a leading role yet to be revealed

Kaylee Hottle as Jia

Alex Ferns

Fala Chen

Rachel House

What is Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire about?

While fans of Godzilla and King Kong movies may not necessarily prioritize a captivating plot, the official synopsis for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is as follows:

"The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of “Godzilla vs. Kong” with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own."

It further reads:

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Who is making Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire?

A few weeks after Godzilla vs. Kong hit theaters, reports floated that the film's director, Adam Wingard, would be on his toes again for the next installment in the MonsterVerse. This marks a first for the franchise, as it's the initial instance of a filmmaker directing more than one project within the MonsterVerse.

Interestingly, this venture brings together Adam Wingard and Dan Stevens again, reuniting the pair who previously collaborated on the beloved action-horror film The Guest.

The team working on the project consists of well-known individuals in the industry. Simon Barett, recognized for his work on You're Next, Terry Rossio, renowned for his contributions to Pirates of the Caribbean and Jeremy Slater (involved in Moon Knight) form the writers' room.

Additional crew members contributing to the project include composer Junkie XL (famous for Mad Max: Fury Road), editor Josh Schaeffer (associated with Pacific Rim: Uprising), and production designer Tom Hammock (recognized for X).

Where can you watch Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire?

Fans of Godzilla and King Kong unanimously agree that these cinematic giants shine brightest on the big screen. Luckily, the announcement trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delivers exciting news: the sequel is set to premiere exclusively in theaters.

This revelation brings joy to fans, especially considering the previous installment, Godzilla vs. Kong, faced challenges securing a proper theatrical release because of the global pandemic. Consequently, it premiered simultaneously on HBO Max alongside the rest of Warner Bros.' 2021 film lineup.

Despite these circumstances, Godzilla vs. Kong performed impressively in theaters, becoming the first major box office hit during the pandemic and grossing a substantial $470 million worldwide.

The New Empire aims to continue this success by returning the franchise to its theatrical roots. While there's a possibility the film may later be available on the newly rebranded Max platform after its theatrical run, the initial exclusive theatrical release is eagerly anticipated by fans.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire film: When and where did it premiere?

The monstrous sequel commenced filming in July 2022, with the production predominantly situated in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. Reports indicated that by November 2022, the filming process had concluded.

Availability of previous MonsterVerse movies on streaming platforms

For those excited to revisit the MonsterVerse franchise ahead of the newest installment's theater release, here's a convenient guide on where to stream each movie:

Fans can enter the original monster mayhem by renting "Godzilla" on Amazon.

A thrilling adventure with prehistoric beasts, "Kong: Skull Island," can be rented on Amazon as well.

For a more recent perspective on the franchise, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" can be seen on Hulu.

The ultimate showdown between two iconic creatures in "Godzilla vs. Kong" is on Max.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the MonsterVerse saga promises to continue its legacy of thrilling, larger-than-life battles that captivate audiences on the big screen.

The clash between these iconic monsters is set to deliver another blockbuster spectacle, ensuring an unforgettable cinematic experience for fans and newcomers alike.