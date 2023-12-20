Is Janjira from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters an actual city in Japan? Explained

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters debuted on Apple TV+ on November 17, 2023, and since then, it has bagged positive responses from critics and fans. The sci-fi series serves as the sixth installment and second television series exploring the world of Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse franchise.

Chris Black and Matt Fraction’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, and Kiersey Clemons in lead roles. The monster television series is set after the events of Godzilla (2014), which explores more about the MonsterVerse and Monarch, a mysterious scientific organization that researches colossal creatures known as Titans.

Started with Godzilla (2014), the MonsterVerse expanded with Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), and Skull Island (2023). Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is now the latest installment in the franchise.

While it has gained popularity for introducing new monsters, the world crafted by Chris Black and Matt Fraction has a lot of details yet to be explored. Among these, of particular interest, is the city of Janjira, which serves as the place of origin for all the events in MonsterVerse.

After the re-emergence of Godzilla in 2014, the city of Janjira grabbed a lot of attention from fans. While exploring the world of MonsterVerse, one always questions whether the city mentioned in Godzilla (2014) is real or not.

The Janjira City shown in MonsterVerse is a fictional Japanese city located near Tokyo. In the 2014 film, Janjira is known for its nuclear plant, which became a feeding point for the parasitic titan MUTO (Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organism).

What happened to the Janjira Nuclear Power Plant in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

The events of Godzilla (2014) show that in 1999, two spores of MUTO hatched, which led both Titans to attack the nearest source of radiation, situated at the Janjira Nuclear Plant. Following the attack of the MUTO, the reactor of the nuclear plant exploded. The collapse of the Janjira Nuclear Plant resulted in multiple casualties among its workers. Under the rubble, the MUTO continued to feed until its re-emergence in 2014.

In Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, there is a mention of Janjira City in Episode 6. Duvall, played by Elisa Lasowski, helps Lee Shaw, played by Kurt Russell, break out of Monarch captivity, stating that her sister died in the Janjira Nuclear Power Plant disaster.

Does anyone live in Janjira City anymore?

Janjira, a fictional Japanese city in Godzilla (2014) (Image via wikizilla.org)

No one lives in Janjira City anymore following the incident at the Janjira Nuclear Plant. The explosion of the nuclear plant caused the entire water in the city to be contaminated by radiation.

After the attack of the MUTO, Monarch stepped in to monitor the incident and carry out its research on the parasitic titan lying beneath the rubble of the collapsed nuclear plant. Following this, Monarch declared Janjira a quarantine zone, which led citizens to evacuate the city.

Is the Janjira incident inspired by the Fukushima Daiichi disaster?

Janjira city concept art from Godzilla (2014) (Image via wikizilla.org)

The Janjira nuclear power plant incident might be inspired by the real-life Fukushima Daiichi disaster. The Fukushima nuclear accident occurred at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan due to the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami. This caused the release of radioactive contaminants into the surroundings.

During the Janjira incident, the attack of the MUTO on the nuclear reactor resulted in the spillage of radioactive water into the surroundings. The Janjira Nuclear Power Plant incident shown in Godzilla (2014) appears similar to the Fukushima nuclear accident.

Besides the Fukushima Daiichi disaster, the Janjira Nuclear Power Plant incident might have been partly inspired by the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. Following the meltdown of the nuclear reactor, the numerous cities surrounding the plant were abandoned. Similarly in the 2014 film, Janjira was declared a quarantine zone after the nuclear disaster.

As of now, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has aired a total of six episodes on Apple TV+. New episodes are released every Friday, with the seventh episode set to debut on December 22.

Following Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the upcoming installment in MonsterVerse, set to release on April 12, 2024.