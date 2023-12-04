Godzilla Minus One: What was on Noriko's neck? Explained

The ending of Godzilla Minus One has got everyone wondering what's going to happen next to the big monster. The movie ends with Godzilla seemingly gone, but some hints suggest this might not be the end for him. Noriko's survival adds a whole other level of emotion, showcasing how atomic warfare affects people.

With the possibility of more movies in the future, this one stands out in the Godzilla series with its exciting action and well-developed characters. Godzilla Minus One delivers a satisfying yet open-ended conclusion, blending monster movie spectacle with thoughtful character narratives.

In Godzilla Minus One, it looks like Noriko's neck is all messed up because of radiation sickness as she was directly in the path of Godzilla's heat ray, explains Screen Rant.

Viewers are intrigued by the mysterious scar on Noriko's neck at the end of Godzilla Minus One. A YouTube channel called Minty has some interesting theories about what this could mean. The video explains how the scar might be connected to the humanoid Godzilla creatures from Shin Godzilla, even though the timeline doesn't match.

They also suggest that there might be a sequel, in which the world is post-apocalyptic and humans have to survive new threats. Fans are excited to find out more, and the scar on Noriko's neck is a symbol that has everyone guessing what will happen next.

Noriko's adventure in the title takes an unexpected twist. At first, everyone thinks she's gone for good after Godzilla's attack, but she comes back alive with some radiation injuries on her neck. This revelation not only throws a curveball into the story but also serves as a powerful symbol of the lasting effects of atomic energy.

What happens at the end of Godzilla Minus One?

In Godzilla Minus One, Noriko survives Godzilla's atomic blast and gets radiation poisoning. She's in the hospital, and her friends Koichi and Akiko come to see her. The story ends with a crazy plan to blow up Godzilla using bombs and Freon tanks.

The main character, Shikishima, throws explosives into Godzilla's mouth and manages to kill the monster. But things get interesting when a piece of Godzilla's flesh dissolves into the ocean, hinting that it might come back to life. The sequel's potential is hinted at as the monster's remains disappear into the ocean.

What does "Minus One" mean in Godzilla?

In Godzilla Minus One, the mysterious term "Minus One" symbolizes something deep in the story. Created by the talented Takashi Yamazaki, the movie explores the aftermath of war as Japan struggles to come to terms with its past mistakes, as per MovieWeb.

The film is set in Japan post-World War II and "minus one" refers to how Godzilla comes back and wrecks the country, which is already impacted by the previous wars. The giant monster is seemingly a metaphor for all the guilt and shame that the survivors are carrying from the past.

Yamazaki expertly weaves together these themes to make a profound yet entertaining film.

Yamazaki expertly weaves together these themes to make a profound yet entertaining film.