"Godzilla vs King Kong" - WWE Universe reacts to 330-pound star possibly dethroning Gunther

Gunther has dominated Monday Night RAW since he was drafted to WWE's longest-running weekly show. However, fans have wondered which superstar will make history by ending one of the longest-reigning title runs of the Modern Era. The WWE Universe has reacted to Bronson Reed being the one possibly dethroning The Ring General.

Last year, Bronson Reed returned to WWE when he debuted on Monday Night RAW under the new regime and assisted The Miz. Later, he went on to have an undefeated streak on the main roster, especially on the red brand, for a while before losing to Shinsuke Nakamura.

Lately, he reunited with The Miz and once again assisted him to win a match. Recently, fans discussed who could be the one to end Gunther's undefeated streak on the main roster. Bronson Reed's name was thrown around as a possible threat to The Ring General's Intercontinental Championship reign.

Check out some of the reactions below:

NSAStevens @NSAStevens Bronson Reed would be a good fit to defeat Gunther when the time comes. Bronson Reed would be a good fit to defeat Gunther when the time comes. https://t.co/IIrWNUd9eO

SlappadaBRO.Wrestling @SlappadaBRO_WWE @NSAStevens I want that so badly I want that so badly @NSAStevens 👏👏 I want that so badly

izzy❤️ @priestlver @NSAStevens i would wait a little before he gets a title, give him a good push first @NSAStevens i would wait a little before he gets a title, give him a good push first

Ennard Hardy☝🏾🇵🇷 #RIPScottHall @DaRealEnnardZL1 @NSAStevens I wouldn’t mind it but they need to make him a monster. They can have a Keith Lee Vs Dijak type of match between them @NSAStevens I wouldn’t mind it but they need to make him a monster. They can have a Keith Lee Vs Dijak type of match between them

Reed has been very well protected under the new regime. It is possible that Hunter could be planning to make him the next Intercontinental Champion after Gunther surpasses Honky Tonk Man's record before the end of 2023.

Gunther is currently feuding against former WWE Champion

Earlier this year, Drew McIntyre challenged Gunther to a match at WrestleMania 39 for the Intercontinental Championship. However, McIntyre's best friend, Sheamus, objected to it as he spent months chasing after the title and The Ring General.

In the end, WWE booked a Triple Threat match for the title at WrestleMania 39, and Gunther retained his title after he pinned Drew McIntyre. Meanwhile, McIntyre went on a hiatus from the company, and Shemaus and The Ring General were drafted to separate brands.

The Ring General spent his time on Monday Night RAW feuding with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. After he feuded with the champions, Matt Riddle challenged him to a match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 for the title.

At the event, Drew McIntyre made his long-awaited return to the company and attacked The Ring General. The two stars are feuding on Monday Night RAW, and the two will likely have a one-on-one match for the title at the Biggest Party of The Summer.

Do you think Bronson Reed will become the next Intercontinental Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

