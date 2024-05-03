Kim Go-eun and Lee Do-hyun starrer horror film Exhuma set to hit Indian screens

Impact Films announced that the South Korean horror film, Exhuma, will hit Indian screens on May 3, 2024. The distribution company posted the announcement on their official X and Instagram handles on April 16, 2024. The caption read:

"Those that must remain buried have surfaced. A unique occult mystery film, EXHUMA by Jang Jae-hyun featuring Choi Min-sik (old boy), Kim Go-eun, Yoo Hai-jin & Lee Do-hyun is releasing in Indian Cinemas on 3rd May. Only Korean film of 2024 to cross 11 mm admissions in Korea."

The film is directed and penned by Jang Jae-hyun, known for projects including The Priests, The Sixth Finger, and others.

Exhuma will be released in 75 screens in India, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and more

Exhuma, also known as Pamyo and The Unearthed Grave, delves into the story of a wealthy family from Los Angeles experiencing strange supernatural events. The family contacts two famous young shamans named Hwa-ram and Bong-gil to look into the matter.

The duo digs into the issue and concludes that the events were occurring due to the family's ancestor. Subsequently, shamans start digging the grave of the person involved. However, Hwa-ram and Bong-gil have to face adverse consequences of their actions, which mark the beginning of unfortunate events.

According to the media outlet The Hindu, the founder of Impact Films India, Ashwani Sharma, asserted that the smash hit film Exhuma will draw huge audiences to the screens. This is because the distribution company has witnessed huge attendance during the release of previous Korean films in India.

For the unversed, Impact Films was established in 1999. The company is known for the distribution of English and foreign language films throughout the Indian subcontinent.

Regarding Exhuma, Ashwani Sharma told The Hindu on May 1, 2024:

"We have released several Korean titles earlier, including Parasite, Broker, etc, and we feel this film has got that emotional core and setting which can appeal to the Indian audiences."

The film will hit 75 screens in major cities of India and will be available in Korean with English subtitles. As per Impact Films's X and Instagram accounts, booking is open in Hyderabad and Chennai theaters. Movie-goers can visit their nearest PVR Cinemas to watch Exhuma.

According to BookMyShow, movie-goers can book tickets in advance on the application or website from several regions of India. Some of the major cities include Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Gurgaon, Velachery, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Bengaluru, and others.

Exhuma hit South Korean theaters on February 22, 2024, and has since emerged as the best opening Korean film in 2024. This supernatural horror film has accumulated 336,114 admissions so far and opened at No.1 at the South Korean box office. Before its release in the home country, the movie premiered at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival under the Forum Section.

The movie features Choi Min-sik (as Kim Sang-deok), Kim Go-eun (as Lee Hwa-rim), Yoo Hae-jin (as Yeong-geun), Lee Do-hyun (as Yoon Bong-gil), Kim Jae-cheol (as Park Ji-yong), Kim Sun-young (as Oh Gwang-shim), and Kim Ji-an (as Park ja-hye).

The Showbox, Pinetown Productions, and MCMC are the production companies behind this film.

Exhuma has earned over $95 million at the worldwide box office, emerging as the highest-grossing film of 2024 at the South Korean box office at the time of publishing this article.