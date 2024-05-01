Kim Go-eun bags the Pioneer Award at the 11th Marie Claire Film Festival for her acting in Exhuma

On Saturday, April 27, at the 11th Marie Claire Film Festival, actress Kim Go-eun received the Pioneer Award for her remarkable performance in Exhuma. The festival was organized by the fashion magazine Marie Claire and was held at Yongsan CGV.

Kim Go-eun was honored with the Pioneer Award, an accolade given to actors who built their path and contributed to the film industry. Her performance as a shaman in the horror film Exhuma has gained attention from viewers. Particularly, her dance as a shaman seemingly possessed by a spirit received appreciation.

The award was presented by director Jang Jae-hyun, who helmed Exhuma. According to Sports Seoul, during her acceptance speech, Kim Go-eun said:

“I am grateful to the audience who took the time to come see ‘Exhuma.’ I think it is even more meaningful that director Jang Jae-hyun presented the award. I am grateful to receive this meaningful award from Marie Claire.”

Furthermore, she expressed her gratitude and stated that she would strive to do better as an actor in the future.

Exhuma, featuring Kim Go-eun and Lee Do-hyun, surpassed 11.5 million moviegoers, surpassing Train to Busan

The thriller mystery film Exhuma, starring Kim Go-eun, Lee Do-hyun, Choi Min-shik, Yoo Hae-jin, and many more, premiered in South Korea on February 22, 2024.

The film follows the story of a shaman, Hwa-rim, and her pupil, Bong-gil, receiving a request to relocate the ominous grave of a wealthy Korean family’s ancestors. The incident leads to a series of shocking and dreadful events buried inside the grave.

Before its cinema release, the film was screened at the 74th annual Berlin International Film Festival on February 16, 2024. On April 14, the Korean Film Council's integrated computer network announced that Exhuma surpassed a cumulative audience of 11,569,310 on April 13. Notably, the horror film took over Gong Yoo's Train to Busan, which recorded 11,567,816 moviegoers.

The film has now secured the 18th rank in the all-time box office for the most moviegoers and is also the first Occult film to ever witness 10 million moviegoers.

Previously, it took the film 10 days to reach five million footfalls across theaters and broke the record of the 2023 film 12.12: The Day by four days to reach this milestone. It's a significant win for The Glory actor Lee Do-hyun, who has been serving in the military since August 2023, as it is his big screen debut.

Kim Go-eun’s upcoming film and drama

The Goblin star is gearing up for her upcoming film Love in the Big City alongside actor No Sang-hyun. The film is adapted from the novel of the same name by author Park Sang-young. The author was nominated for the International Dublin Literary Prize and the Booker Prize for Love in the Big City.

She will depict the character of Jae-hee, a young woman who expresses her feelings without any fear, in this romantic film. Meanwhile, No Sang-hyun will play the role of Heung-soo, who is not interested in either relationships or his studies. Their lives take a new turn as they are forced to live together once Heung-soo's secrets are revealed.

Moreover, Kim Go-eun is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix series Two Women, along with Park Ji-hyun and Kim Gun-woo. Kim Go-eun will play the role of Ryu Eun-jung, who becomes close friends with Cheon Sang-yeon, played by Park Ji-hyun.

The drama will showcase the complexity of friendships between two women who share an enduring, love-hate bond. Two Women will showcase Ryu Eun-jung and Cheon Sang-yeon's journey from childhood to adulthood. The show will be directed by Jo Yeong-min and written by Song Hye-jin.