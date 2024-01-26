"Looks so fine, I stopped functioning": Fans swoon over the new still cuts of Lee Do-hyun and Kim Go-eun from the occult movie 'Exhuma'

The forthcoming movie Exhuma prepares audiences for a spine-tingling encounter. This enigmatic mystery occult movie stars Lee Do-hyun, Kim Go-eun, Choi Min-sik, and Yoo Hae-jin and is set to premiere on February 22, 2024. The eagerly awaited movie Exhuma released new still cuts on January 25, 2024 (KST), giving viewers a taste of the eerie mystery that lies ahead.

The movie explores strange happenings involving shamans, an undertaker, and a feng shui expert who move enigmatic tombs for a high price. Meanwhile, the latest still cuts unveiled by SHOWBOX have made fans swoon over Lee Do-hyun and Kim Go-eun.

Expand Tweet

In the occult mystery movie Exhuma, two shamans, an undertaker, and a feng shui expert move strange graves in return for a sizable amount of money. However, weird and eerie events start to unfold, promising to send a chill down the spine as the story progresses.

"Pretty much everyone is down for him": Fans go gaga over Lee Do-hyun's tattooed arms & Kim Go-eun charisma from the new still cuts from Exhuma

Meanwhile, in the latest still cuts from the movie, Lee Do-hyun stunned his fans with his bold and charismatic appearance. Known for his endearing "boy next door" appearance, Lee Do-hyun has been drawing attention with his daring and edgy appearance in his most recent images with Kim Go-eun.

The numerous Chinese characters displayed all over his arms and chest in black ink tattoos piqued the interest of internet users. The actor's captivating appeal is further enhanced by new photos released on January 26, which show him with long hair pulled back in a rough man bun and cargo pants.

Recognized for his husband-like appearance in past roles such as Good Bad Mother or Youth Of May, Lee Do-hyun shocked audiences in 2024 by revealing his full-sleeve tattoos and a whole new avatar while filming Exhuma alongside the Goblin famed star Kim Go-eun.

Expand Tweet

The recently disclosed stills showcase his tattoos and depict him reciting scriptures. In another still, he is shown tying Go-eun's shoelaces while she performs her shamanic ritual. This perfectly portrays Lee Do-hyun's dramatic metamorphosis, as per fans.

Fans anxiously anticipate Lee Do-hyun's return in 2025 from his military enlistment and are looking forward to his next endeavors. Despite the fact that he presently serves in the military, the new cuts from Exhuma have made his admirers swoon over him as they wish to see him and Go-eun star in a rom-com soon.

Fans are eager due to his connection with Go-eun and the appealing "bad boy" look in the upcoming movie. The distinctive appearances of both actors have increased anticipation for the film.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More about Kim Go-eun and Lee Do-hyun starring film Exhuma

Exhuma is an engaging cinematic experience with a brilliant cast and a narrative that deftly combines mysticism and family secrets. The movie, distributed by Showbox and shown in Korean, explores otherworldly spaces and challenges viewers to solve the secrets that lay beneath the surface.

The unsettling story of Jang Jae-hyun's film Exhuma or Pamyo in Korean is expected to captivate viewers. A rich Los Angeles family struggles with mysterious occult events, and experienced shaman practitioners Hwa-rim (Kim Go-eun) and Bong-gil (Lee Do-hyun) assist the family in their search for closure.

Expand Tweet

Working with Hwa-rim, Bong Gil is a novice shaman who she saves from the sickness that befalls individuals before they become shamans. Following this, Hwa-rim teams up with mortuary Young-geun (Yu Hae-jin) and Feng Shui specialist Sang-deok (Choi Min-sik) after learning about the family's ancestors during the course of the research.

The discovery of an ancestor's grave in a distant South Korean town sets off an exciting twist in the story.

The movie is scheduled to be released on February 22, 2024, and was also invited to a showcase at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here