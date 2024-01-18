“Disappointed that I couldn’t be with you today” Lee Do-hyun sends a video message for Exhuma co-star Kim Go-eun from the military

Actor Lee Do-hyun, known for his roles in popular K-dramas like The Good Bad Mother and The Glory has been diligently serving in the military. Despite his military service, fans can anticipate his upcoming project, where he is set to star alongside Kim Go-eun, one of the biggest stars of the K-drama industry.

Their collaboration is in the upcoming drama Exhuma, scheduled to premiere in February 2024. While being away in the military, Lee Do-yun pleasantly surprised fans by sending a sweet message to his co-star and sharing insights into his character in the drama. Although the message was conveyed through a video, the details of his thoughtful communication were made public through various media outlets.

These were Lee Do-hyun's words towards his co-stars and fans,

"I am disappointed that I couldn’t be with you today."

Lee Do-hyun's video message is screened during Exhuma's conference meet

On the occasion of January 17, the press conference for the highly anticipated horror K-movie Exhuma was held, graced by the presence of its esteemed lead actors Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, and Yoo Hae-jin.

The narrative of Exhuma delves into the mystery realm, where a shaman duo is beckoned by an American family to rescue their newborn from supernatural negativities. However, as the storyline advances, the characters find themselves entangled in a web of intrigue, involving grave exhumation to relieve an ancestral spirit, unearthing revelations of a darker ominous nature.

Despite the physical absence of Lee Do-hyun, one of the movie's lead actors, who is currently fulfilling military duties, made a pseudo-appearance at the event through an insightful video message. In this virtual message, he shed light on his character, Bong Gil, a shaman involved in the delicate task of relocating a suspicious tomb.

“I am disappointed that I couldn’t be with you today, but I am greeting you in the message to talk about my character. I play the role of Bong Gil, a shaman who moves a suspicious tomb.”

Expressing a sense of remorse for not being physically present, The Glory actor Lee Do-hyun added a touch of playfulness by directing a question to Kim Go-eun. Inquiring whether her character found him reliable. this whimsical moment injected a delightful angle to the event.

"Bong Gil is not only skillful but also a good-looking youngster. He’s from the MZ generation. My special role was to be Hwa Rim’s (Kim Go Eun’s character) bodyguard. Hwa Rim, was I reliable?"

In response, Kim Go-eun warmly acknowledged the bond they had developed during the filming process, underlining their similar ages.

“He is my disciple. He’s a disciple that does his very best to follow me. Our chemistry is really good. We were very close because we are similar in age.”

This endearing exchange between the two hottest stars of the Korean drama industry not only delighted the fanbase but also intensified the anticipation surrounding their on-screen chemistry. While Kim Go-eun has displayed her acting prowess across diverse genres, Exhuma stands as a first-time venture for Lee Do-hyun as he steps into this uncharted territory of horror.

Fans eagerly await the unfolding of his character, intrigued by the hints of darkness revealed in the promotional images of the movie. Exhuma is slated for a February 2024 premiere, with specific dates yet to be disclosed, adding to the suspense and excitement surrounding this much-anticipated production.