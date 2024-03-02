"You deserve so much more": Fans react to Lee Do-hyun's Instagram post on Exhuma's success while serving in the military

K-drama star Lee Do-hyun shared an Instagram post talking about the success of his latest film Exhuma, starring Kim Go-eun and more. On March 1, 2024, The Good Bad Mother star Lee Do-hyun shared a photo of himself in his military uniform holding a tablet, which had the team of the horror film celebrating the 3 million moviegoers milestone.
While the team celebrated 3 million, it had already reached 4 million moviegoers feat. Talking about the film's success journey on social media, Lee Do-hyun wrote (translated by @blueskypallette on X):
“When I read an article about the number of admissions I wanted to relay the joy, but (early this morning) when I opened my eyes, it was 4 million.. I don't know how far it will go in the future (the number of admissions), but I am truly grateful for the endless support of my fans and audiences.”
He further added that he would meet his fans again after the conclusion of his service, saying:
“Currently, I am serving as soldier Lim Dong Hyun, and next year I will greet and see you as actor Lee Do Hyun. I will meet you in person and express my gratitude. Once again thank you so so so much for loving our movie <EXHUMA>. It seems like the spring cold has begun. I hope everyone is careful not to catch a cold and have a happy day."
Fans celebrated this remarkable milestone online, praising the actor for his acting skills. A user on X said:
“You deserve so much more.”
“Congrats on the success of your movie debut!”: Fans react to Lee Do-hyun's Instagram post about Exhuma surpassing 4 million moviegoers
On March 2, 2024, Lee Do-hyun and Kim Go-eun's film Exhuma surpassed 4 million views in cinemas. It did not stop there, a day later, they also confirmed that the footfalls across cinemas increased by 5 million within 10 days of its official release on February 22, 2024.
Exhuma beat the biggest South Korean box office hit of 2023, 12.12: The Day, by four days to achieve the 5 million feat. Lee Do-hyun, the male lead actor in the film, shared a message with his fans and viewers who supported his latest work via his Instagram account.
Exhuma marked his big screen debut, sending fans into a frenzy as it was a memorable achievement for the actor. Fans could not contain their happiness as they took to X to share their thoughts about the film. They also expressed their contentment with receiving this post from the actor as he is currently serving in the military.
Here are some reactions:
Previously, the Korean Film Council announced Exhuma as the fastest film in South Korea to surpass 1 million moviegoers within three days of its official release.