"Movie of the year to me": Fans react as Kim Go-eun and Lee Do-hyun's Exhuma surpasses 1 million moviegoers in three days

Kim Go-eun and Lee Do-hyun's latest film Exhuma surpassed 1 million moviegoers within three days of its release. This mystical drama film is also the fastest film to reach this milestone.

Exhuma commenced screening in cinemas on February 22, 2024, and led the box office for two consecutive days. The Korean Film Council announced that the film has witnessed a 1,000,891 cumulative viewership in cinemas, on the morning of February 24.

This has frenzied many fans of Kim Go-eun and Lee Do-hyun as they could not contain their happiness watching the early success of the film. They took to social media to express their thoughts about the same, a user on X said, "Movie of the year to me".

"Congratulations to the full team": Fans celebrate as Exhuma starring Kim Go-eun and Lee Do-hyun amassed 1 million viewers in cinemas within three days

Exhuma featured a remarkable cast including Choi Min-shik, Yoo Hae-jin, Kim Go-eun, and Lee Do-hyun. The film graced the screens on February 22 and became the fastest to surpass 1 million moviegoers in three days. The movie achieved this feat and left behind Jung Woo-sung's blockbuster 12.12: The Day which accumulated the same numbers in four days since its release.

As per fans, Exhuma marked the Goblin fame's third consecutive film to achieve this feat after Tune In for Love and Hero. Notably, it is also her sixth film overall to do so. This is also a remarkable achievement for The Good Bad Mother actor Lee Do-hyun as Exhuma was his debut film.

This resulted in a huge wave of reactions from viewers and fans as they lauded the makers and the cast of the film following the news of 1 million moviegoers.

About Exhuma

Exhuma follows the story of a rich family based in Los Angeles who experiences unnatural incidents due to a dreadful soul. To protect their baby from this scary plague, they call two Shamans Hwa-rim played by Kim Go-eun and Bong-gil played Lee Do-hyun to assist them.

Hwa-rim uses her knowledge and finds their forefathers threatening and haunting them which is known as a “Grave's calling”. Meanwhile, Choi Min-shik played the character of Sang-deok, a geomancer and Yoo Hae-jin took on the role of Yeong-geun, an undertaker. Hwa-rim teamed up with Sang-deok and Yeong-geun to dig up their forefather's graves and appease them. However, it did not go their way leading to an unfortunate series of events.

Exhuma saw its world premiere on February 16 at the Berlin International Film Festival before its official release in South Korea on February 22.