5 shows to watch while you wait for Bridgerton season 4

While fans are still eagerly waiting for Bridgerton season 4, Netflix has given a sneak peek into this brand-new season. The show will now see the Bridgerton family's second eldest sibling, Benedict Bridgerton's (Luke Thompson) romance story unfold.

The first look at the cast and footage from Bridgerton season 4 has set the excitement at an all-time high. However, a release date for the new episodes of the beloved romance Regency drama is yet to be revealed.

While fans wait for the new episodes to drop, here are five similar shows to keep you occupied.

Dickinson, The Tudors, and more - 5 period shows to watch while waiting for Bridgerton season 4

1) Dickinson

A still from Dickinson (Image via Apple TV+)

Dickinson is a comedy-drama series that follows the life of the late poet Emily Dickinson in the 19th century. Although comedy is not the theme one would usually find associated with Dickinson, the way the late poet rebels against societal limitations is hilarious.

Hailee Steinfeld portrays the titular character in the show. The use of modern language, music, and references to portray historical events is one of the things that sets this show apart. This modern and playful approach to history will appeal to fans of Bridgerton.

All three seasons of Dickinson are available for streaming on Apple TV+.

2) The Tudors

The Tudors is a four-season show that although named after the Tudor dynasty focuses on the reign of King Henry VIII. It deals with his six marriages, politics, and other historical events of that era. It stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers as King Henry and Man of Steel star Henry Cavill as Charles Brandon, 1st Duke of Suffolk.

If fans enjoy courtly romance, power struggles, and royal scandals, this show delivers all of that with a steamy and dramatic flair. So, it will prove to be an interesting watch for those waiting for Bridgerton season 4's release.

The Tudors is available for streaming on Prime Video.

3) Downtown Abbey

A still from Downtown Abbey (Image via YouTube/Downtown Abbey)

Those who are in the mood for a long haul can delve into Downtown Abbey, which has six seasons. Set in the early twentieth century on the fictional Yorkshire estate of Downtown Abbey, this show follows the lives of the British aristocratic Crawley family and their servants.

This series is traditional in its historical accuracy as it depicts the effects of the events of that era on the Crawley family and the British aristocracy. Considering the aristocratic drama, lavish settings, romance, and intrigue, this show will be right up the alley of those waiting for Bridgerton season 4.

Downtown Abbey is available for streaming on Prime Video, Peacock, and Apple TV+.

4) The Great

A still from The Great (Image via Hulu)

The Great is a self-proclaimed historically inaccurate show which is loosely based on the rise of Empress Catherine the Great of Russia to power. Elle Fanning's Catherine marries the Russian Emperor Peter, portrayed by Nosferatu star Nicholas Hoult, and things don't exactly go well at first.

This absurdist dark comedy-drama is set in the 18th century. Its highly stylized, modern sensibility paired with its witty take on history and sharp dialogue will appeal to fans who love Bridgerton for its humor and charm. Plus, there is also the enemies-to-lovers trope romance between Catherine and Peter.

The Great is available for streaming on Hulu.

5) Outlander

A still from Outlander (Image via Starz)

Outlander is a show based on Diana Gabaladon's eponymous book series. The show follows the story of a World War II nurse named Claire Randall (Catriona Balfe) who finds herself transported to 18th-century Scotland. Here, she gets enamored with the stunning Highland warrior, Jamie Frasier (Sam Heughan).

The seven-season series is for those who are willing to be transported into Claire's world for a long time. It is a perfect watch for fans impatiently waiting for Bridgerton season 4 as both shows feature powerful female protagonists, intense love stories, and period settings.

Outlander is available for streaming on the Starz Apple TV Channel.

These are some of the shows that fans can watch until Bridgerton season 4 is dropped. In the meanwhile, the first 3 seasons of Bridgerton are available for streaming on Netflix.

