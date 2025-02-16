"Look at her eyes" — Internet reacts to first visuals of Sophie Baek from Bridgerton season 4

Bridgerton season 4's first look has left fans excited about the romance between Benedict Bridgerton and his mysterious love interest, Sophie Baek. Netflix shared several images and behind-the-scenes footage from the show's fourth installment at the "Bridgerton: Season of Love 2025 Fan Event" that took place on February 14, 2025.

Fans of the period drama gushed over the lead pair's chemistry, with one X user commenting on Sophie Baek's gaze by stating:

"Look at her eyes."

Other X users also praised the leading couple, stating that they are looking forward to seeing their love story unfold on screen.

"Sophie my love," said one X user .

"Love this can't wait for the benophie season," commented another user.

"Excited for this duo! Can’t wait to see what kind of drama and charm they bring to the table," said a third user.

Furthermore, fans could not contain their excitement after watching the sneak peek trailer of Bridgerton season 4.

"Drop the trailer already please!!! I'm waiting for so looooonnggggg!!!" exclaimed one fan.

"Eager for the season to finally come out. The wait is k....ing me," said one fan.

Who is Sophie Baek in Bridgerton season 4?

Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek as seen in Bridgerton season 4 (Image via Instagram/@bridgertonnetflix)

The show's fourth season is inspired by Julia Quinn’s third book from the Bridgerton book series called An Offer from a Gentleman, released in July 2001.

On July 23, 2024, Netflix revealed that Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton, the second son of the titular family, will take centerstage in Bridgerton season 4. A few months later on September 11, 2024, the streamer officially announced Yerin Ha's casting as Benedict's love interest, Sophie Baek aka the Lady in Silver.

The official logline of Bridgerton season 4 reads:

"The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict... Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down – until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball."

Sophie is a lady's maid who sneaks into Viscountess Violet Bridgerton's masquerade ball in the premiere episode of Bridgerton season 4. Her first meeting with Benedict plays out like the encounter between the titular characters from Romeo and Juliet.

Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson at the Bridgerton: Season Of Love Fan Event (Image via Getty)

Korean-Australian actress Yerin Ha told Netflix's Tudum on October 28, 2024, a month after she began filming for the series, that she was drawn to the character's inner conflict.

"What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles — something that she constantly has to overcome. Whether it’s this battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict," she said.

Furthermore, Yerin added that her character's last name was changed to reflect her Korean heritage. In the book, the character is named Sophie Beckett, but showrunner Jess Brownell chose the last name 'Baek' after consulting with her. She elaborated on its signficance by saying:

"A name is the first bit of identity that you share with the world, and that’s why changing a name can be so powerful. To make Sophie’s name fit someone who looks like me is really empowering....It’s a really nice way for me to feel like the role is fit for me, rather than me having to fit a certain mold. It’s amazing what it can do just in a psychological sense."

As of this writing, Netflix has not confirmed a release date for Bridgerton season 4, which is likely to premiere sometime in 2026.

Everything to know about Bridgerton season 4's leading lady, Yerin Ha

Yerin Ha is an Australian actress of Korean heritage, who was born on January 16, 1998, in Sydney. She starred in her first leading role in 2022 when she played Kwan Ha in the sci-fi series Halo on Paramount+.

Moreover, her other leading roles include playing Ah Rah in the crime drama series Troppo in 2022 and Alice in the miniseries Bad Behaviour in 2023. Yerin also appeared as Young Kasha in HBO's sci-fi series Dune: Prophecy in 2024. She made her feature film debut in the Australian indie film Sissy in 2022.

Viewers can stream all seasons of Bridgerton on Netflix.

