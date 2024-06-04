Why fans think Benedict Bridgerton is gay in Bridgerton, explained

Actor Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton in the Netflix series Bridgerton, has caused fans to wonder if his character is gay or bisexual. This theory is based on various reasons, such as his strong bond with the only openly gay character in the show, Sir Henry Granville, in the first season.

Although some fans speculate that the show is suggesting Benedict may be gay, the creators have explained that the main focus of the storyline is promoting acceptance during a hostile period. Even though there is no concrete confirmation, fans hope Benedict's sexuality will be more thoroughly examined in upcoming seasons.

Jess Brownell, the new showrunner, has promised to prioritize queer love stories and enhance LGBTQIA+ representation on the show. Nevertheless, the specific schedule for delving into Benedict's storyline is still unclear due to the show's decision to prioritize different characters in season 3 and stray from the book's sequence.

Benedict's plot with Henry in Bridgerton season 1 focused on acceptance during a judgmental era

Many fans of the Netflix series Bridgerton have been speculating extensively about Benedict's sexual orientation, pondering whether he might be gay or bisexual. However, the show's creators have not conclusively verified his sexual orientation. Benedict's tight bond with Sir Henry Granville initially led to rumors about his possible homosexuality.

The way they reacted to each other indicated that the show could be implying something about Benedict's sexual orientation. Moreover, actor Luke Thompson, portraying Benedict, added that his character possesses a charming adaptability and flexibility that could lead to various outcomes, stimulating even more fan speculations.

Nonetheless, in season 2, Benedict shifted his romantic attention to a female art student named Tessa. Showrunner Chris Van Dusen explained that Benedict's plot with Henry in season 1 did not imply he was homosexual but focused on acceptance during a judgmental era.

Certain viewers contend that the representation of Benedict's sexuality in season 1 of the show could be considered queerbaiting, which involves suggesting LGBTQ+ representation without following through on it. They expected that the show would embrace a forward-thinking attitude towards LGBTQ+ plots, just like it did with representing diversity in race during the 18th century.

Why are they skipping Benedict's story in Bridgerton?

The creators of Bridgerton have decided to overlook Benedict's storyline in Bridgerton season 3, choosing to emphasize Colin and Penelope's love story instead. This method enables the show to develop Benedict's tale gradually.

During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, Jess Brownell, the show's creator, explained:

"On the Benedict side, he's such a fun character and such a fan favorite that we are really excited to play with him for a little bit more and let him have more fun before he settles down."

Fans worry Benedict could be overlooked in season 4, but the creators have not verified this. Shonda Rhimes, the executive producer of the show, mentioned that the show might not strictly adhere to the book order, allowing the siblings to overtake each other.

What is Benedict's love story in Bridgerton?

Benedict Bridgerton's tale focuses on his relationship with Sophie Beckett, the illegitimate daughter of an earl forced to work as a servant by her stepmother. The narrative commences at a masquerade ball where Benedict and Sophie cross paths, leading Benedict to make it his mission to uncover her true identity. Years later, they encounter each other once more, and the typical romance and drama unfold.

In An Offer from a Gentleman, Benedict and Sophie's romance mirrors a fairy tale similar to Cinderella. Sophie, forced into servitude by her stepmother, experiences a magical evening at the Masquerade ball, where she encounters Benedict and falls in love. Even though they come from different social backgrounds, Benedict and Sophie become more intimate, and Benedict suggests having her as his lover instead of his spouse.

Nevertheless, Sophie declines, resolving to avoid having illegitimate children after facing hardships in her own life. Following a dispute, Sophie quits her job with the household and departs; however, she is subsequently apprehended by her stepmother on theft charges. Benedict and Violet hurry to the jail to rescue Sophie, where they come up with a scheme to deceive the Ton about her real identity, enabling them to marry and have a happy ending.

Currently, Bridgerton is available for streaming on Netflix.