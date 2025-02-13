Death Before the Wedding on Netflix: Full list of cast 

Netflix added Death Before the Wedding to its library on February 12, 2025. This 2025 comedy-drama film is directed by Tomasz Konecki and Iwona Ogonowska-Konecka.

Death Before the Wedding stars Natalia Iwanska, Gamou Fall, Tomasz Karolak, and Agnieszka Suchora, among others.

Death Before the Wedding highlights the collision of personal and professional chaos, concentrating on the desire of young Polish woman, Maja, to get married to her fiancé, while her family's dairy plant faces the threat of closure by the CEO of the dairy chain.

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Death Before the Wedding: Cast List

1) Natalia Iwanska as Maja

Trending

27-year-old Polish actress Natalia Iwanska has been a part of various movies and shows such as Colors of Evil: Red (2024), Marzec '68 (2022), Horror Story (2023), and many more.

In Death Before the Wedding, Natalia stars as Maja, the lead character. Maja is a young Polish woman who faces challenges when she introduces her fiance to her traditional Polish Catholic parents. Her story centers on attempts to mend cultural differences while dealing with familial conflicts.

Maja understands her father’s cultural prejudices and family expectations and stands up for acceptance and love in the face of social pressures. She encourages her mother, Regina, to embrace her strengths and take the managerial position at the dairy factory. In the film, Maja becomes a voice for change inside her family.

2) Gamou Fall as Milosz

Afro-American actor Gamou Fall has been a part of various movies including Control (2018), A Girl and an Astronaut (2023), Tonight You're Sleeping with Me (2023), and more. He is also an MMA fighter from Poland.

Gamou Fall stars as Milosz in Death Before the Wedding. Milosz is Maja’s fiance and a source of strength as she navigates her family’s expectations and the strains of conventional traditions. By making numerous attempts to get along with his father-in-law, he symbolizes the conflicts between cultures and the challenges of assimilating into a new culture.

3) Tomasz Karolak as Mirek

53-year-old Polish actor, Tomasz Karolak made his debut by landing a role in the movie The Big Animal (2000). He has been a part of several movies and shows such as Kryminalni (2004–2007), 39 and a Half (2008-2009), and more.

Tomasz Karolak stars as Mirek in the movie Death Before the Wedding. Mirek is an authoritative Polish father, who is proud of his daughter Maja’s academic achievements, but is disturbed by her marriage choice, especially because of his biases towards her fiancé's race. The generational and cultural differences within the family emphasize this conflict.

At the end of the movie, Mirek learns to accept change and support his daughter’s happiness.

4) Agnieszka Suchora as Regina

Agnieszka Suchora (left) as Regina in Netflix’s Death Before the Wedding (Image via Netflix)

Agnieszka Antonina Suchora 57, is a Polish actress. Her films and show credits include My Name Is Ki (2011), Silent Night (2017), Operation Hyacinth (2021), Sama słodycz (2014), and more. In 2018, Agnieszka won a Polish Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in the film Silent Night.

Agnieszka Antonina stars as Regina in Death Before the Wedding. She is presented as Mirek’s loyal wife and Maja’s supporting mother. She represents the hardships of country living by striking a balance between her personal and professional duties. Regina encounters many difficulties throughout the movie that put her fortitude and moral sense to the test.

Regina experiences vulnerable moments throughout Death Before the Wedding, especially when she deals with the demands of her marriage and social expectations. Her choices reveal her inner turmoil, showcasing her want for independence while battling the limitations of her wifely role. Regina’s journey is empowering, as she learns to assert her voice in a world that often seeks to silence her.

Other cast members in Death Before the Wedding

Here is the full list of the rest of the cast in the movie, as per IMDb:

Paulina Galazka as Ika Rylska

Antoni Pawlicki as CEO Rylski

Lukasz Szczepanowski as Jeremi

Krzysztof Chodorowski as Policeman Tomek

Bartlomiej Firlet as Priest Janusz

Ewa Kaim as the Mother of Milosz

Robert Talarczyk as Gajda

Monica Mariotti as Karolina

Waleria Gorobets as Iza

Barbara Garstka as Hanka

Mamadou Ba as the Father of Milosz

Grzegorz Gadziomski as Dean

Marcin Bubólka as Bartender Wlodek

Viet Anh Do as Student Ann

Karol Biskup as Student Kuba

Jowita Budnik as Clerk Marzenka

Pola Gonciarz as Rylski’s assistant

Jan Aleksandrowicz-Krasko as the Policeman

Bogdan Kalus as the Dairy security guard

Bartosz Obuchowicz as the Man from another town

Oskar Jarzombek as the Bank’s employee

Pawel Storozynski as the Leader of the Welsh

Marcin Plodziszewski as Rysiek

Tymon Palmowski as Igor Rylski

Iwo Palmowski as Pawel Rylski

Michalina Bonecka as the Daughter of Hanka & Jeremi

Aleksandra Dzioba as the Woman from Bank (voice)

Death Before the Wedding is now streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback