Netflix’s Death Before The Wedding (2025) ending explained: Can the local dairy factory be saved?

Director Tomasz Konecki and Iwona Ogonowska-Konecka’s movie Death Before The Wedding was released on Netflix on February 12, 2025. The movie stars Natalia Iwanska as Maja, Gamou Fall as Milosz, Tomasz Karolak as Mirek, and Agnieszka Suchora as Regina among others.

Death Before The Wedding is a comedy-drama about a small-town dairy business that is going to be closed down by the CEO of a dairy company, as well as a traditional family that learns about their daughter's impending wedding, which they strongly oppose.

Will the dairy plant be preserved, and will Maja's parents finally let her marry the man of her dreams? Continue reading to find out more.

What crisis has come upon Mirek's personal and professional life in Netflix’s Death Before The Wedding?

In Death Before The Wedding on Netflix, Mirek is an authoritative father, who is proud of his daughter Maja's academic accomplishments, but when she expresses her desire to get married, he refuses to listen, despite Maja's decision.

Following this emotional turmoil, Mirek found out about the death of the manager of his dairy factory and learned that his factory was on the brink of being shut down by the CEO of the dairy chain, Rylski.

Mirek tries to get Rylski to reconsider, but after a dead body is found, Rylski makes up his mind to shut it down, however, there is little hope left when Mirek’s wife Regina, shares her sorrows with the CEO’s wife Ika about the dead manager and her daughter’s decisions to get married amidst this chaos. Ika, who loved organizing weddings, was determined to plan Maja’s wedding.

Mirek was utterly against his daughter's wedding, but Rylski devised a scheme to keep his wife happy, which benefited them both. He proposed that to save the factory, Mirek had to find a candidate to be the new manager of the dairy factory in three weeks, as well as allowing Ika to organize the entire wedding for his daughter.

Why is Maja’s family keen on getting her married in Death Before The Wedding?

In Death Before The Wedding, Maja took her fiancé, Milosz, home to meet her parents, The fact that Milosz was of a different race surprised Mirek so much that his wife accused him of being a racist. Even though Mirek wanted Maja to marry him to save his farm, he was concerned about the man she had selected as her life mate.

Maja was astonished by her parents' sudden support for her marriage, though she intended to marry Milosz, but not within fourteen days. Milosz wasn't sure what to make of the scenario. Aside from not feeling welcomed at his fiancée's house, he was astonished when Maja revealed that she wanted to return to her hometown without first discussing her plans with him. All he wanted was for them to be on the same page, and they eventually decided to always communicate their ideas.

Soon in Death Before The Wedding, Mirek committed to doing his best to accept Milosz and persuaded him to marry Maja in two weeks to save his factory. Maja eventually realized why her parents wanted her to get married. She discovered that if she did not marry, their factory would close, which shocked her as her parents had hidden such an essential detail from her.

Regina Maja's mother in Death Before The Wedding led her to their group, which was entirely made up of women. Maja was moved by the relationship between the women and their gatherings away from men. Karolina, one of the women in their group, urged that a woman run the factory because they were equally talented, but they were never considered for managerial roles. They wanted Regina to lead them, but she lacked the courage to compete with her husband.

While Maja was urging her mother to accept the role of manager, Milosz and Mirek's bond grew. Milosz majored in logistics and manufacturing, so he naturally had ideas for increasing industrial efficiency. Mirek couldn't help but agree with Milosz, despite his initial dislike for them.

While the men on the farm made suggestions for the restructuring plan, the women decided to make their proposal. Since they were never consulted, they felt it was best to challenge the men that they could bear the duty and do it better than them. Soon the town was divided into two teams, men and women competing with each other.

While the men planned to increase the farm's productivity, the women concentrated on building awareness concerning the dairy factory. They sought to dominate social media and increase the farm's popularity. The two groups focused on devising the best strategies

According to information acquired by a local police officer, Tomek, they had closed ten dairies in a year, and they soon learned that Rylski was a suspicious man, who had previously converted two farms into estates, and one into a spa.

How did Mirek and his family save the dairy factory in Death Before The Wedding?

It was finally the day of the wedding, which would save the factory from being shut down. Milosz's parents arrived from Paris to attend the wedding, and Mirek attempted to get confirmation from Rylski about their agreement, but the latter did not seem interested. Mirek, out of frustration called the wedding off in the middle and broke the deal. He stated that Rylski never actually intended to sell off the factory.

Ika was shocked to learn about the deal between Mirek and Rylski. Rylski refused to sell the factory to them but was forced by Ika as she threatened to disclose his invoices to the public if he did not sell the factory to Mirek and his family at a reduced price. She sympathized with them and understood how important the factory was to them.

Milosz's father tasted a sample of the cheese made by them and offered to invest in the factory. Even though it was a tiny business, he thought it was unique and worth investing in.

Rylski eventually sold the business to Mirek and his family, and Mirek then asked Regina to become the factory’s manager as he realized he had never appreciated his wife's skill after seeing how calmly she handled every situation.

Death Before The Wedding is now streaming on Netflix.

