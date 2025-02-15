"Suddenly I can’t breathe" - Internet reacts as Netflix releases Bridgerton season 4 sneak peek

Netflix unveiled the first look of Bridgerton season 4 during the Season of Love fan event held on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025. Fans immediately took to social media to share their excitement at the newly-released set pictures and behind-the-scenes clips from the period drama. One fan summed up their feelings on X by stating:

"suddenly i can’t breathe."

Several Bridgerton fans chimed in with similar sentiments.

"This gone be fire," commented one user.

"OH MY GOD I NEED IT NOW POR FAVOR," exclaimed another user.

"Im sooooo ready 😍 excited screams🤣," tweeted one fan.

Moreover, long-time fans also thanked Netflix for bringing back their favorite leading characters from past seasons.

"The last few seconds showing Jonathan , thank you, Lord Netflix," remarked one user.

"MY POLIN IN FRONT OF A MIRROR AGAIN?? I LOVE YOU SOOO MUCH NETFLIX," said one user.

"Anthony Bridgerton, you are the show," remarked another fan.

However, others were not as impressed with the first look of Bridgerton season 4 and felt the show was hyped up too much.

"It’s crazy it’s coming next year! Just edit while filming it’s not hard and hire more editors duh!! Also crazy that shows had 22 episodes and we got a season each year!! Now we only get 8 episodes every 2 years! What happened to tv shows!" pointed out one user.

"Couldn't even finish the first season," said another user.

"My Lady Jane is ten times better than Bridgerton," tweeted one user.

Bridgerton season 4 will focus on Benedict Bridgerton's love story

On July 23, 2024, Netflix officially announced that season 4 of the period drama will center on Benedict Bridgerton, the second Bridgerton son, played by Luke Thompson. The Australian actress Yerin Ha will play his love interest Sophie Baek, also called The Lady in Silver.

The official logline for Bridgerton season 4 states:

"The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict... Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down – until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball."

The upcoming season is based on Julia Quinn’s third book, An Offer from a Gentleman, from the Bridgerton book series.

While speaking to Netflix's Tudum on February 14, 2025, Thompson called the storyline as a "bit of a twist on Cinderella." He further described the romantic dynamic between the central characters as a "struggle between a proper old-school fairy tale — the romance of it — and the actual reality of the world."

Moreover, Netflix officially announced on X that the series had begun production on September 16, 2024. Filming is reportedly set to wrap up in April 2025. The fourth installment of Bridgerton spans eight episodes. However, the streamer has not announced an official release date yet.

The cast and crew of Bridgerton season 4 explained

Lady Araminta Gun as seen with her two daughters in Bridgerton season 4 (Image via Instagram/@bridgertonnetflix)

The official credits for Bridgerton season 4 has confirmed that Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) and Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) will appear as series regulars, after headlining the second and third seasons respectively. Nicola Coughlan will also reprise her role as Colin's wife, Penelope Bridgerton and her alter ego Lady Whistledown.

Moreover, Simone Ashley, who plays Anthony's wife Kate Sharma, will also be seen in the latest chapter of the series. The British actress confirmed her return in Glamour Magazine's article dated October 2024.

The recurring characters - Alice Mondrich (Emma Naomi) and Brimsley (Hugh Sachs) - have been promoted to series regulars for Bridgerton season 4. Additionally, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling, Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling, and Victor Alli as John Stirling will also be a part of this season's main cast.

The Harry Potter actress Katie Leung will play the twice-widowed Lady Araminta Gun, who is determined to find suitors for her two daughters on the marriage mart. Her eldest daughter, Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao), vies for Benedict's attention, while her youngest daughter, Posy Li (Isabella Wei), is a genuinely sweet girl who is looked down upon by her mother and sister.

Lastly, Jess Brownell serves as the showrunner and executive producer of Bridgerton season 4. Among its executive producers are Shonda Rhimes, Chris Van Dusen, Tom Verica, and Betsy Beers.

All episodes of Bridgerton season 4 will be available to stream on Netflix.

