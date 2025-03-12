Picture This ending explained: Who does Pia end up with in the end? 

Picture This is a romantic comedy starring Simone Ashley as Pia Jaswani, a struggling photographer whose British-Indian family wants her to settle down. Directed by Prarthana Mohan, the movie premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 6, 2025.

With a runtime of 101 minutes, Picture This does the one thing it was made for: find the guy with whom Pia would have her happily ever after. The journey to that discovery is rocky but never disappointing, as it delivers on its promise. By the end of the movie, Pia reunites with her ex-boyfriend, Charlie.

Picture This ending: Pia and Charlie realize they are meant for each other

The portrait studio, Ninth Mandala, which Pia owned with her gay best friend Jay (Luke Fetherston), was on the brink of closing since the beginning of the movie. However, Pia kept lying to her family about it. Her mother, Laxmi (Sindhu Vee), wanted her to settle down and even asked the family priest to see what was in Pia's destiny.

The priest revealed that Pia would find her soulmate within the next five dates. This revelation came during Pia's sister Sonal's (Anoushka Chadha) engagement party. Sonal then came up with a plan to set Pia up on five blind dates chosen by the family. Although disinterested at first, Pia agreed.

One of the primary reasons Pia agreed to go on the dates was her disappointment at seeing her ex-boyfriend, Charlie (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), with his new girlfriend at the event. Throughout the movie, the pull between Pia and Charlie is evident, even though neither of them seems eager to admit it.

However, by the end of Picture This, Pia and Charlie finally acknowledge the obvious: they are the ones for each other. Thus, the movie ends on a happy note despite the chaos unleashed by the blind dates and the initial odds between Pia and her family.

How was Pia able to save her portrait studio from shutting down in Picture This?

Simone Ashley as Pia in a still from Picture This (Image via Prime Video)

In Prime Video's Picture This, Pia and Charlie were high school sweethearts but had to separate when their aspirations came in the way. Charlie wanted to help with his family business in Welwyn, while Pia wanted to move to London to learn photography. They had agreed to meet after she graduated, but that never happened, leaving both of them with lingering resentment over each other's inaction.

In Picture This, Pia's passion for portrait photography led her to start the portrait studio Ninth Madala with her best friend, Jay. Unfortunately, the studio was drowning in debt, and for a long time, Pia had no means to save it. However, this did not deter her from putting her best efforts into saving it.

Pia often told her clients that she did not click passport photographs because they lacked emotion. Instead, her creative process for portrait photography involved getting to know her clients, engaging with them, and capturing emotions.

While she was explaining this to one of her clients, two kids made a video of her passionate monologue and uploaded it on social media. The video went viral, and dozens of clients began booking her services to the point that the studio was booked for the next three months.

As a result, Pia no longer had to worry about paying her bills or the eviction notice she had received earlier. Moreover, when Pia and Laxmi resolved their differences toward the end of the movie, Laxmi agreed to let Pia use the jewelry she had saved for her wedding to save the studio that she loved.

Interested viewers can stream Picture This on Prime Video.

