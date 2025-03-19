Materialists trailer revealed: What to expect from Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal’s upcoming movie

Materialists, the much-anticipated romantic comedy, will premiere on June 13, 2025. Written and directed by Celine Song, the movie released its official trailer via A24 on March 18, 2025. The new trailer immerses viewers in a universe of matchmaking, love triangles, and career challenges set against the backdrop of New York City.

Lucy is a successful matchmaker in New York City who finds herself entangled in a love triangle that tests her professional skills. The film explores her relationships with two very different men and the impact of those connections.

As things get worse between the two men, Lucy's professional and personal lives intertwine in ways she didn't expect. Fans can look forward to matchmaking and perhaps some joyful weddings on the horizon.

Exploring the trailer of Materialists

The trailer for Materialists offers a first glimpse into the world of matchmaking and romance. From the moment the trailer begins, the audience is introduced to Lucy, played by Dakota Johnson, a confident matchmaker with high standards.

The opening lines, “Hey, are you single? I’m a matchmaker,” set the tone for the film. As Lucy navigates her matchmaking business, we meet two key characters: Randy, a millionaire played by Pedro Pascal, and John, a struggling actor portrayed by Chris Evans.

One of the most intriguing moments in the trailer is when Lucy and John reconnect after a long time. “Definitely didn’t expect to run into you tonight,” Lucy says to John, hinting at the emotional complexities of their past.

The trailer also hints at the professional stakes in Lucy’s career, as she remarks, “We promise them love, but the math doesn’t add up.”

Materialists will release on June 13, 2025

This romantic comedy will hit theaters on June 13, 2025. It will be distributed by A24 in the United States and Sony Pictures internationally.

Plot of the movie

In Materialists, Lucy is a matchmaker in New York City who works with wealthy individuals. The elites of NYC seeking perfect matches are her clients. Fans of romantic comedies have been waiting for a fresh take on the genre, and this movie appears poised to deliver.

Her professional life becomes complicated when Lucy meets Randy at a wedding. Not only is he one of the groom's best men, but Randy is also a millionaire.

The story takes an unexpected turn when, at that same wedding, Lucy encounters John, her ex-lover. He serves her favorite drinks at the table while she chats with Randy.

Along with her feelings for both men, Lucy faces a decision. Beyond her emotions, she must choose whether she wants stability or passion in her life.

The cast of the movie

The cast features Dakota Johnson as Lucy, Chris Evans as John, and Pedro Pascal as Randy. Other cast members include Zoë Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson, Sawyer Spielberg, and Eddie Cahill.

As Variety reported on March 18, 2025, principal photography for the movie began in April 2024 in New York City and concluded in June of the same year. The film is produced by David Hinojosa from 2AM and Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler from Killer Films.

Materialists will be released on June 13, 2025.

