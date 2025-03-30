Screamboat: Everything we know so far

The American comedy-horror movie Screamboat will be different from the 1928 Disney animated short film Steamboat Willie. Directed by Steven LaMorte, this movie seems to be a wild ride for horror and comedy fans. In the United States, the movie will be available in theaters on April 2, 2025.

The movie was announced soon after the Steamboat Willie version of Mickey became public domain on January 1, 2024.

A late-night ferry ride in New York City is at the heart of the story of Screamboat. Soon, the people riding the Staten Island Ferry are attacked by Steamboat Willie, a murderous mouse. The mouse quickly turns a peaceful ride into a deadly nightmare for the people riding.

The official description of the movie states:

“Be our guest on a New York City ferry ride that turns into a hilarious nightmare when a mischievous mouse named Steamboat Willie becomes a monstrous reality. As passengers set sail, their trip turns deadly when the tiny terror unleashes murder and mayhem.”

Screamboat releases on April 2, 2025, in theaters

Screamboat is set to premiere in theaters on April 2, 2025. Following its theatrical release, the movie will also be available for digital and home video viewing.

Plot of Screamboat

Screamboat follows a group of people on a late-night ferry ride across New York City. When a murderous and mischievous mouse named Steamboat Willie starts terrorizing the ship. Unfortunately, the trip quickly turns into a nightmare.

As the crew and passengers try to stay alive, they realize they are up against something much worse than a rodent. Steamboat Willie, despite being a mouse, is a relentless force that runs across the ferry and kills people.

Since the passengers try to outsmart and outrun the huge rodent, they each have their unique reaction to the situation.

Cast of the movie

The cast features Tyler Posey playing Radio Operator Mike, who leads the story with his dynamic presence. David Howard Thornton acts as Steamboat Willie, Jesse Kove and Jared Johnston portray Lieutenant Diaz and Neil, respectively.

Brian Quinn and Tommy Bechtold contribute their comedic flair as Mitch McEverly and TJ, while Sarah Kopkin and Kailey Hyman add to their roles as Cindi and Ilsa Arindel.

What’s in the trailer?

The trailer for Screamboat immediately sets the tone with a cheery voice-over inviting viewers to “set sail for an adventure like no other!”

However, things quickly take a dark turn. In one scene, a character exclaims, “This boat is cursed! We’re all going to die!” to which another person responds:

“You said that last week, and the week before!”

As the horror unfolds, Steamboat Willie is revealed to be a demonic rodent in shorts and a hat, wreaking havoc on the ferry.

One significant moment in the trailer comes up when a character says:

“What the [expletive] are you? It was like a demonic rodent with shorts and a hat. Maybe it wants some cheese!”

The addition of various eccentric people, including five drunken Disney princess knockoffs, underlines the film's funny but terrible premise even more.

One of them yells as they board the ferry:

“Let’s get this jungle cruise going!”

In short, the trailer offers a wild cinematic trip with large kills, larger laughs, and a little terror, creating chaos. The combination of horror, comedy, and absurdity suggests the film's special draw and will amuse those seeking the unexpected.

Screamboat will be available to watch in theaters.

