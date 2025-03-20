Is Matangi a villain in Moana 2? Explored

Moana 2 continues the beloved saga of Moana, a 2016 hit film. Released in 2024, it takes the audience on another thrilling adventure where Moana must reunite with Maui to find the lost island of Motufetū and break a curse placed by the storm god Nalo.

Ad

The film, Moana 2, first premiered on November 21, 2024, at the Lanikuhonua Cultural Institute, and was made available in the US on November 27. The movie marks a new chapter in Moana’s journey and became available to stream on Disney+ on March 12, 2025.

One of Moana 2's most intriguing characters is Matangi, a mysterious figure who is introduced as an enforcer of the god Nalo. Initially, she is portrayed as a villain, especially as she holds Maui captive at Nalo's command.

Ad

Trending

But as the narrative goes on, Matangi's actual character gets increasingly nuanced. Her behavior and motives seem to change, leaving viewers wondering whether she really is a villain or a misinterpreted character with her own goals.

Everything about Matangi and her character in Moana 2

The character Matangi from Moana 2 (Image via Disney)

Matangi’s character in Moana 2 is shrouded in mystery and complexity. Though she starts as an antagonist, serving Nalo and imprisoning Maui, her actions later suggest that she is not entirely evil.

Ad

As the movie unfolds, Matangi reveals that her loyalty to Nalo is not born out of pure devotion. Actually, driven by the debt she owes him, she has been serving him for more than a thousand years. Though Matangi first plays a villain, her help to Moana later in the movie throws off her alignment and renders her a more complex character.

Matangi’s role and powers

Ad

Matangi, with her bat-like features and supernatural abilities, demonstrates an intriguing blend of power and vulnerability. She could scale walls, command a swarm of bats, and move with superhuman agility.

Her mystique stems from her relationship with the winds, which fits Nalo's storm god role. But Matangi's character is shown to be a sort of protector, not only a strong one. She first keeps Maui captive early on, but she finally helps Moana in her mission to remove the curse on Motufetū, revealing a more moral complexity.

Ad

Co-director insights on Matangi

Ad

Co-director David G. Derrick shed light on Matangi’s character in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on November 27, 2024, saying,

"There is history."

This statement leaves room for interpretation, particularly regarding her past with Maui. As co-director, Dana Ledoux Miller adds:

"It's open to interpretation."

Jason Hand, another co-director, notes:

"Matangi gets the better of Maui a bunch of times, which is hilarious,"

These insights from the creative team highlight Matangi’s layered personality, which defies easy categorization as a villain.

Ad

Matangi’s villainy or redemption?

Ad

In Entertainment Weekly's interview, Matangi’s motivations are further explored. Co-director Miller notes, "Even the worst villain is doing something for a reason that they think is right." This philosophy seems to apply to Matangi as well. While she does serve Nalo and initially acts as an obstacle for Moana, her ultimate goal is to break free from her servitude.

In her song Get Lost, Matangi provides Moana with advice about finding her way by letting go of control. This moment is pivotal in understanding Matangi's character. She is not simply a villain but a character struggling with her own past and seeking freedom.

Ad

Follow us for further movie releases and the details for the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback