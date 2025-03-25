Audrey's Children: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

A new biographical drama film called Audrey's Children, releasing on March 28, 2025, will shed light on the life of Dr. Audrey Evans, a British doctor who helped change the way kids with cancer were treated in the 1970s.

Ad

At the time, neuroblastoma was the cancer that killed 90% of people who had it. In addition to being a doctor, she helped start the Ronald McDonald House Charities to help families whose children were sick.

The lead role in the movie is played by Natalie Dormer. Clancy Brown, Jimmi Simpson, Evelyn Giovine, and Brandon Micheal Hall are also starring in it.

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

Audrey's Children releases on March 28, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Audrey's Children will be released in theaters on March 28, 2025. The film had its premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival.

Plot of Audrey's Children

A British pediatric oncologist named Dr. Audrey Evans moved to Philadelphia in 1969 and started working there. Her story is told in Audrey's Children. When women were in charge, they were often met with opposition.

Dr. Evans brought big ideas and a strong voice to the world of medicine, which was mostly made up of men. She quickly became known for using unusual methods and wanting to save children's lives.

Ad

The movie shows how hard she works to find new ways to treat neuroblastoma, a nerve cancer in children. Survival rates were very low at the time. Dr. Evans thought that the treatments that were already in place weren't harsh enough, so she pushed for a new staging system that would help doctors choose more effective treatments.

Even though her peers and the hospital's leaders told her not to, she kept going. She didn't just go to the lab or the hospital on her journey. She also saw a different kind of problem: a lot of families had nowhere to stay while their kids were getting treatment.

Ad

Due to this, she helped open the first Ronald McDonald House, a free place for families to stay while their children got medical care. With her compassion, determination, and scientific knowledge, she changed the lives of millions of people around the world for good.

The movie Audrey's Children shows Dr. Evans not only as a doctor but also as someone who cared deeply about her patients. She thought things should be done quickly because her patients didn't have time to wait for approval processes that took too long.

Ad

Trailer highlights

Ad

The trailer for Audrey's Children gives a preview of what audiences can expect. It opens with an introduction to Dr. Audrey Evans, called “the leading force in oncology.”

From the beginning, her sharp wit stands out as she says that on a Thursday evening, nothing seems to be more uplifting than pediatric cancer. This dark humor captures her strength and unique personality. One of the trailer’s key moments shows her speaking up during a meeting:

Ad

“Our standard therapy regimens are simply not aggressive enough to handle such a sin... disease.”

She then explains how she is eagerly waiting for the results of the staging system. Despite pushback, Dr. Evans doesn’t give up.

A powerful line follows: “My children don't have a year.”

When hospital staff question her actions, a colleague remarks, “She got a pharmaceutical company to sponsor her study as if the rules don’t apply.” Her determination was clear, even if it shook the system.

Ad

Another scene focuses on her vision for family care when she thinks of arranging a place for free accommodation for families of sick children. Gradually, that place got its title as the Ronald McDonald House. The trailer closes with her appeal:

“We owe it to them to do just that—because they're your children too.”

Cast of Audrey's Children

Ad

The cast of Audrey's Children brings the story to life with a mix of fresh faces and well-known actors. Natasha Dormer plays the main part of Dr. Audrey Evans.

Clancy Brown plays Dr. C. Everett Koop. In reality, Koop was a pediatric surgeon and served as a public health administrator. Dr. Dan D'Angio is played by Jimmi Simpson, and Kate Watson is played by Evelyn Giovine. Dr. Brian Faust is played by Brandon Micheal Hall.

Ad

Audrey's Children will be in theaters on March 28, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback