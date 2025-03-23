Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip is making its way to Disney+ on March 28, 2025. The film serves as a follow-up to the 2014 family comedy, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day although it’s not a direct continuation. Directed by Marvin Lemus and written by Matt Lopez, this version focuses on a family road trip gone wildly off course.

The story centers around Alexander Garcia, an 11-year-old who believes he’s cursed with bad luck. His mom decides to take the family on a luxury RV trip to Mexico City to help them reconnect with their heritage, and Alexander is convinced disaster is just around the corner.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip releases on March 28, 2025

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip is scheduled for release on March 28, 2025, and it will be available exclusively on Disney+. As a standalone sequel to the 2014 hit, this movie doesn’t require any background knowledge, making it easy for new viewers to jump right in.

Plot of the movie

In Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip, Alexander Garcia, who is eleven years old, thinks he has the worst luck ever. His mom, Val, who writes about travel, decides that the family needs a fresh start.

She is planning a fancy RV trip to Mexico City with her family because she thinks it will help them connect with their cultural roots. When things start to go wrong, though, Alexander's worst fears come true.

The trip is full of disasters, from car problems to sightings of wild animals. The family soon finds out that there has been a cursed idol in their attic for many years. Alejandro Garcia, Alexander's great-grandfather, was said to have been cursed by it, which caused the town he once led to burn down.

The idol shows up out of the blue on their trip, which causes more trouble and makes Alexander think the curse is real.

Even though things are crazy, the family starts to understand each other better. They learn how important it is to stick together, honor their heritage, and find joy in the mess along the way.

What’s in the Trailer?

The trailer for Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip starts with Val saying,

“We are going to the Four Seasons Mexico City... so we can rediscover our roots.”

The tone quickly shifts as odd things begin to happen. Alexander asks, “Is somebody going to explain why there’s a cursed statue in our attic?”

The family brushes it off, but soon things spiral. Sparks fly, and Alexander yells, “We lost our grandma. Who loses their grandma?!” Later, a character says, “We need professional help,” and a funny reply comes, “Your hair?” In one wild moment, a goat roasts, someone vomits, and Alexander shouts, “This is not normal!”

One of the final quotes sums up the chaos with humor:

“We’ve been living with the curse this long. How much worse can it possibly get?”

The trailer balances laughs, mystery, and heartwarming moments, hinting at the film’s tone and energy.

Cast of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip

The film brings together a lively cast with Thom Nemer, who plays Alexander Garcia. Eva Longoria stars as Val Garcia, his mom, while Jesse Garcia plays his father, Frank. Paulina Chávez takes on the role of teen sister Mia, and Rose Portillo plays Grandma Lidia.

Veteran comedian and actor Cheech Marin appears as Grandpa Gil. Additional cast members include Cristo Fernández, Harvey Guillén, Mabel Cadena, Michelle Buteau, and Alexander Alayon Jr. as Alejandro Garcia, Alexander’s great-grandfather.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip will be available to stream on Disney+.

