The Penguin Lessons: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

The Penguin Lessons is coming out on March 28, 2025. Well-known actors like Steve Coogan and Jonathan Pryce are back in this movie, and they bring their years of experience to the roles in this funny but serious story.

The movie is based on Tom Michell's 2016 autobiography, The Penguin Lessons. It is directed by Peter Cattaneo, who is known for his work on The Full Monty. The movie looks like it will be a one-of-a-kind experience with funny, dramatic, and moving moments of growth.

The Penguin Lessons will come out on March 28, 2025. The movie was also shown at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, which made people even more excited about its release.

Plot of The Penguin Lessons

It is based on the real-life account of Tom Michell, a disillusioned Englishman who visits Argentina in 1976 in search of a teaching post at a renowned institution. In The Penguin Lessons, Tom, expecting easy work, discovers he is in a nation on the verge of anarchy because of political unrest. At the school, where his pupils show apathy and lack of drive, he also deals with difficulties.

As Tom starts to feel overburdened by the pressure, he saves an orphaned penguin from an oil-slicked beach, which transforms his life. This apparent little act of kindness starts a chain of unanticipated events that fundamentally alters his life. Tom brings the penguin—which he names Juan Salvador—to the institution. The penguin first seems more of a hassle than a comfort tool.

But over time, the penguin starts to represent hope for not only Tom but also for his problematic pupils. The movie shows Tom's metamorphosis from a man running away into someone who discovers meaning and connection in an unusual friendship.

Tom's relationship with the penguin provides both comic relief and insightful life and human connection lessons as the political scene in Argentina gets more strained.

Trailer breakdown

The trailer opens with Tom arriving at his new school in Argentina and being greeted by headmaster Timothy Buckle, who says, "Welcome to St George's.” This introduction prepares Tom for political instability. The trailer quickly shows Argentina's chaos, saying, "Argentina's chaos. A military coup is coming."

Tom jokes about the penguin:

“I rescued him from an oil slick, and now he thinks he’s my friend. You go. He's not my penguin. I dislike penguins.”

This humorous line shows Tom's initial reluctance towards his new friend. When asked why he saved the penguin, Tom says:

“Because I was trying to impress a woman,” showing his humor and vulnerability in the trailer.

The trailer makes Tom's penguin relationship central to his life. In the trailer, Tom tells the headmaster:

"I had you as a head-down sort of fellow, anything for a quiet life, and what happened to you? I met penguins.”

Tom's character changes as he finds purpose and joy in his unusual bond with the penguin.

Cast of the movie

Expand Tweet

Steve Coogan plays the lead role of Tom Michell in The Penguin Lessons. Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce, known for his role in The Two Popes, plays a pivotal role in the film. Other notable cast members include Björn Gustafsson, Vivian El Jaber and Alfonsina Carrocio.

The Penguin Lessons releases on March 28, 2025.

