Snow White soundtrack: A complete list of every song in the movie

Disney's Snow White is an American musical fantasy movie, coming out in 2025, and is directed by Marc Webb. It's a live-action version of Disney's old favorite Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which was based on a story by the Brothers Grimm that was written in 1812. The movie came out on March 21, 2025.

Rachel Zegler plays Snow White, Gal Gadot plays the Evil Queen, and Andrew Burnap plays Jonathan, the love interest of the princess.

The movie shows how the princess, works with seven dwarfs and a thief named Jonathan to get rid of the evil witch who has taken the throne. As the princess deals with her stepmother's threats, she learns the strength of friendship, bravery, and love.

Jeff Morrow composed most of the music for the film, with help from Larry Morey, Frank Churchill, and the songwriting duo Pasek and Paul.

Snow White soundtrack: List of all songs in the movie

The soundtrack features a collection of original songs that add depth and emotional quotients to the film. The film features a total of 13 songs, with a runtime of 33 minutes and 1 second.

Below is a comprehensive list of every song featured in the movie, along with the performers and creators.

Good Things Grow by Hadley Fraser, Krystina Alabado, Dean Boodaghians-Nolan, Jonathan Bourne, Luisa Guerreiro, Felipe Bejarano, Emilia Faucher, Disney- Ensemble

Good Things Grow (Villagers' Reprise) by Vivienne Rowe, Kieron Bell, Leo Cropley, Freya Mitchell, Rachel Zegler, Emilia Faucher, Disney

Waiting On A Wish by Rachel Zegler

Heigh-Ho by Jeremy Swift, George Salazar, Jason Kravits, Tituss Burgess, Martin Klebba, Andy Grotelueschen

All Is Fair by Gal Gadot, Dis

Whistle While You Work by Rachel Zegler, Jason Kravits, George Salazar, Jeff Morrow, Andy Grotelueschen, Tituss Burgess, Martin Klebba, Jeremy Swift

Princess Problems by Andrew Burnap, Rachel Zegler

The Silly Song by Jason Kravits, Fletcher Sheridan, Jeremy Swift, Andy Grotelueschen, Dujonna Gift, Jimmy Johnston, George Salazar, Disney's Ensemble

A Hand Meets A Hand by Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap

All Is Fair (Reprise) by Gal Gadot

Waiting On A Wish (Reprise) by Rachel Zegler

Snow White Returns by Rachel Zegler, Disney

Good Things Grow (Finale) by Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap, Disney

Plot of the movie

A King and Queen celebrate the birth of their daughter Snow White during a snowstorm. The Queen dies in a terrible accident, and the King marries again, this time to a mysterious woman who later turns into the Evil Queen.

Since the King never comes back from war, the Evil Queen takes the throne. Years later, when the princess is a young woman, she is made a scullery maid while the kingdom falls apart because of the cruel Queen.

Her Magic Mirror tells the Evil Queen that the princess is now the fairest person in the land. The Evil Queen orders a huntsman to kill the princess and bring get her heart back. The huntsman advises the princess to run away because he can't do it. After running away, the princess finds safety in the forest with seven dwarfs.

The Queen turns into an old woman and makes a poisoned apple when she finds out that the princess is still alive. She tricks the princess into eating it, which puts her to sleep. Jonathan, a bandit she befriends, finally wakes her up with a kiss.

They get the dwarfs to work together to get rid of the Evil Queen, which brings peace and justice back to the kingdom. Snow White gets married to Jonathan and becomes Queen.

People behind the music

Jeff Morrow produced the music for the movie, and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote the lyrics. Pasek and Paul have worked on Big Apple shows like Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman. They won the Oscar for Best Original Song for La La Land and the Tony Award for Best Score for Dear Evan Hansen.

Frank Churchill and Larry Morey, who worked on the first Snow White movie, contributed their classic songs, such as Heigh-Ho and Whistle While You Work. The music in Disney movies, including this live-action version, is still influenced by their work.

Snow White is running in theaters.

