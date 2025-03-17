"Critics also liked Emilia Perez": Internet remains unconvinced as Snow White 2025 garners positive reviews from critics

Snow White 2025 is the latest live-action adaptation of Disney’s iconic 1937 animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Directed by Marc Webb, this new version brings a fresh take on the beloved fairy tale.

Written by Erin Cressida Wilson, the screenplay seeks to give the title character complexity. Gal Gadot plays the Evil Queen; Rachel Zegler plays Snow White, lending the part power and leadership.

The movie also adds fresh characters and alters the original narrative to suit a modern taste. Filmed in London, the production promises to vividly capture the magical world of Snow White in a grand visual sense.

The internet is still not convinced even with the critical acclaim the film has got. The movie has drawn compliments from critics for its arresting images, captivating actors, and catchy musical sequences. Many users of sites like Reddit, meanwhile, remain skeptical.

They argue that the changes to the story and the casting decisions might not sit well with traditional fans of the animated classic. While critics seem to enjoy the film, the reactions from regular viewers are less enthusiastic, showing a division between professional reviews and fan sentiment.

Internet users are frustrated, especially after the movie's premiere. Fans were upset by the reimagining of the movie, which cut songs and changed aspects of the titular character. Some have questioned the film's casting and the use of CGI for the dwarfs.

One fan commented on Reddit,

“Critics also liked Emilia Perez. I will never trust them again lmao.”

This sentiment reflects the growing skepticism among moviegoers who feel disconnected from the critical reception. These reactions highlight how the internet remains largely unconvinced by the movie's live-action approach.

Comment byu/nathan_banks644 from discussion indisneyprincess Expand Post

Fans reacted on Reddit,

“I don’t even look at critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes. They don’t watch like a typical audience and it shows.”

Moviegoers seem to believe that critics fail to represent the expectations of general audiences who may have different tastes and preferences.

“I was excited until I heard they cut 90% of the songs. With a Smile and a Song is my favorite Snow White song and one of my favorite Disney songs in general… what was the reason for cutting it? It shows us who Snow White is and is a beautiful, slightly melancholy number.” - another fan added.

They pointed out that significant changes to the music took away from the emotional depth that made the original film so memorable.

Yet another commenter shared their opinion,

“It's because Snow White isn't that person in the live action. She's probably obnoxious. And one of those snobs who think they aren't snobs like a lot of Mary Sues. Snow in the 1937 movie was definitely not a snob. But Zegler's movie gives me arrogant vibes.”

This reaction criticizes the transformation of the main character, suggesting that the live-action version might not live up to the charm of the original.

One of the more detailed critiques came from another fan:

“I still can’t believe how bad Snow White’s dress is. It looks like a costume, bulky, and the color over-saturation and choice of fabric is horrendous. I also hate the popped collar and puff sleeve look. I get she’s a princess but it makes her look too formal and regal. I would’ve loved an effortless, elegant and stylish maiden look.”

Fans clearly had strong opinions about the costume design, with many preferring a more understated and natural aesthetic.

Others continued their skepticism with,

“Eh, I don't buy it. The same way I don't buy the suspiciously over positive comments on the new Lilo and Stitch live action trailer.”

This fan voiced concerns about the seeming over-promotion of live-action adaptations, feeling that the praise was exaggerated or unwarranted.

More about Snow White

The 2025 movie is a reimagined version of the classic tale. Rachel Zegler plays Snow White in the film, a strong-willed princess unlike the more docile one of the 1937 animated feature. Unlike waiting to be saved by a prince, this rendition centers on Snow White's path of self-discovery and leadership.

The story centers around Snow White’s struggle against her stepmother, the Evil Queen, played by Gal Gadot. Driven by her own beauty, the Queen tries to eradicate Snow White, a competitor.

In this adaptation, the movie allies seven bandits—no more dwarfs but rather rebels who assist her in recovering her throne. The movie changed the backstory and eliminated the conventional "Prince Charming" character among other major deviations from the original story.

Despite fan criticism of the casting, the film introduces several new characters. One of the most notable additions is Andrew Burnap as Snow White's love interest, Jonathan. The movie also reinvents dwarfs. The movie uses CGI dwarfs, which has divided viewers, especially those who prefer live-action.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Snow White and similar projects as the year progresses.

