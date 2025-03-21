Does Snow White (2025) have an end-credits scene? Explained

Disney's live-action reimagining of the 1937 animated movie Snow White released in theaters on March 21, 2025. The movie had its world premiere on March 2, 2025, at the Alcázar of Segovia in Spain, a castle that inspired the original animated film.

Now that Snow White is hitting the theaters, fans will likely want to know if they have to hang around once the credits begin to roll. Many movies these days include extra content at the end of the credits.

However, this musical fantasy film does not have any end-credit scenes. So, fans need not worry about missing out on anything once the movie ends.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Snow White's ending. Reader's discretion is advised.

What happens at the end of Snow White?

Rachel Zegler in and as Snow White (Image via Disney)

The new movie reimagines the original animated film. In doing so, it puts a spin on the only death in the movie. Additionally, it gives Snow (Rachel Zegler) more agency after the Evil Queen's (Gal Gadot) death and suggests that the magic in the world is deeper than viewers realize.

After the Evil Queen gives Snow White the poisoned apple pretending to be an old hag, she returns to her kingdom while Snow ends up in the land of the dead. Jonathan (Andrew Burnap) finds her and kisses her. His true love's kiss wakes up Snow and brings her back to the land of the living.

Then, Snow unites the people of the kingdom and rallies them against the Evil Queen. The confrontation with Snow along with her subjects turning against her leads the Evil Queen to fly into a rage and break the magic mirror, which results in the Queen's death as her body turns to ash.

The ashes fly to the other side of the mirror, which Snow and others see for a brief moment. Beyond the mirror, there is a mysterious dark void and its powers remain unexplored. Instead of falling on the ground, the broken pieces of glass quickly reform the mirror and it appears as though it was untouched.

The Evil Queen's death puts an end to her cruel reign on the kingdom and Snow becomes the Queen. Snow’s reclamation of the throne not only restores her rightful place as ruler of the kingdom once governed by her kind parents but also brings peace and harmony back to its people.

With her kindness and resilience, Snow has proven herself a worthy leader, earning the love and trust of those she now reigns over. She also soon gets married to Jonathan.

How is Snow White's ending different from the original film?

A still from Snow White (Image via Disney)

The ending of the new movie is notably different from the original one in several ways.

In the original film, Prince Jonathan takes Snow to his kingdom after waking her up with his true love's kiss. However, in the new film, we see Snow rebel against the Evil Queen and take what is rightfully hers even though Jonathan still plays a big role in her return to the living world.

There is also a key difference in the way the Evil Queen dies. In the original movie, while fleeing away from the Seven Dwarfs, the Evil Queen climbs to the top of a rocky cliff and wants to crush them under the rock by pushing a boulder onto them.

Luckily, before she can do that, a bolt of lightning strikes the cliff, which crumbles beneath the Evil Queen and she falls to her death off-screen.

Snow White is now playing in theaters.

