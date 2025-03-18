8 best Gal Gadot movies to watch before Snow White

Gal Gadot's performance in several different genres has earned her recognition worldwide. She has portrayed lead roles in several Hollywood projects, including movie franchises like Justice League. Her most recent endeavor, Snow White, is a live-action adaptation of the classic Disney animated feature in which she plays the Evil Queen.

Moreover, Gadot worked in the Israel Defense Forces as a military fitness instructor before acting. She followed modeling and came first as Miss Israel in 2004. Her first big acting job was in Fast & Furious (2009), which opened further career paths. Over the years, she has taken on leading roles in blockbuster films. For those anticipating her role in Snow White, here are eight of her most notable movies.

Wonder Woman, Red Notice, and more Gal Gadot films

1) Wonder Woman (2017)

Wonder Woman (Image via Getty)

Gal Gadot played Diana Prince, an Amazonian warrior who leaves her home to intervene in World War I. The movie Wonder Woman shows how she learns about the outside world and her goal to end the war. It did well at the box office, grossing over $800 million the worldwide.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, this was the fourth movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Gadot played the part for the first time in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), and then she led her own movie. Wonder Woman was one of the most successful movies of 2017.

2) Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Wonder Woman 1984 is the sequel to Wonder Woman. Set in the 1980s, decades after the first film's events, Gal Gadot reprises her role as Diana Prince. She faces new threats in the modern world while still unable to forget her first love. The film introduces Maxwell Lord and Cheetah as the main antagonists.

Patty Jenkins returned as director, and the movie was simultaneously released in theaters and streaming platforms. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic hurt its box office performance, Wonder Woman 1984 continued Diana Prince's storyline in the DCEU.

3) Fast & Furious (2009–2013)

Gal Gadot made her Hollywood debut as Gisele Yashar in the 2009 film Fast & Furious. The character was introduced as a liaison for a drug cartel but later grew to be an ally of Dominic Toretto's crew. She starred in several successors, including Fast Five (2011) and Fast & Furious 6 (2013).

In the series, Gisele is a former Mossad spy turned skilled driver. Her character was romantically entwined with Sung Kang's Han Lue. In numerous scenes, including fast-paced chases and combat sequences, Gadot carried out her own stunts.

4) Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)

Gal Gadot reprised her role as Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder's Justice League. This version of the 2017 Justice League film featured additional scenes and a different narrative structure. To stop Darkseid from returning, the superheroes, including Diana Prince, band together to fight Steppenwolf.

After a massive fan campaign demanding Snyder's original vision, this film was only exclusively on HBO Max. It added more dialogue for Diana Prince, new character development, and extended battle scenes. Compared to the theatrical cut, the film's darker tone and more than four-hour running time garnered relevant attention.

5) Red Notice (2021)

Netflix's Red Notice World Premiere (Image via Getty)

Gal Gadot, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds starred in the Netflix heist movie Red Notice. She was cast as "The Bishop," a fugitive art thief running afoul of the law and fellow offenders. Throughout the movie, action scenes happen in several different nations.

Following its release, Red Notice quickly became among Netflix's most-watched movies. Combining action, espionage, and comedy, the film shot Gadot to the top of the streaming business. The commercial popularity of the movie resulted in announcements about likely successors.

6) Death on the Nile (2022)

Still from the trailer of Death on the Nile (Image via 20th Century Studios)

In this adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel, Gal Gadot portrayed the wealthy heiress, Linnet Ridgeway Doyle, who was involved in a murder investigation aboard a luxury cruise. The film was directed by Kenneth Branagh, who also reprised his role as detective Hercule Poirot.

Comprising an ensemble cast, the film followed Murder on the Orient Express (2017). It was released in theaters and later made available on streaming platforms. Gadot's role required a shift from action-heavy performances to a character-driven drama within a mystery setting.

7) Heart of Stone (2023)

Still from the trailer of Heart of Stone (Image via Netflix)

In the action-thriller Heart of Stone, which premiered on Netflix, Gal Gadot portrayed the role of Rachel Stone, an undercover intelligence agent. The film's plot revolves around undercover work, cyber warfare, and high-risk missions.

Produced by Skydance Media, the film represents another collaboration between Gadot and Netflix. It comprised worldwide filming sites and big action scenes. The movie sought to start a fresh new spy franchise headed by Gadot.

8) Keeping Up with the Joneses (2016)

Still from the trailer of Keeping Up with the Joneses (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Gal Gadot starred in Keeping Up with the Joneses, a comedy about a suburban couple who find their neighbors are secret operatives before she took front roles in big action movies. She starred beside Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher, and Jon Hamm.

Featuring covert operations and chase sequences, the film mixed comedy with action. Though in tone distinct from her later works, this part proved her capacity for both comedic and action-oriented performance.

Gal Gadot films cover various genres - action, superheroes, mystery, and comedy. Her performance in Fast & Furious helped her become well-known before spearheading big series like Wonder Woman and Justice League. Her appearances in Netflix movies—including Red Notice and Heart of Stone—expanded her career even more.

Her most recent performance as Snow White's Evil Queen gives her filmography a fairy tale adaption. Viewers can explore these eight movies before Snow White's premiere to witness the spectrum of roles she has performed over her career.

