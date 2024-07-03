How long is Zack Snyder's Justice League? Run time and other details of the film explored 

Zack Snyder's Justice League is the famed director's original vision for the live-action film about the DC superhero team.

It was originally released for streaming on March 18, 2021, but good news for the Snyderverse fans, the famed director's cut of Justice League may be getting a theatrical release soon. Zack Snyder's Justice League, best known as "The Snyder Cut, has a runtime of 242 minutes. It's an expanded version of the 2017 theatrical cut, which brought together the famed DC superheroes on the big screen.

Snyder teased that the extended cut is coming to the big screen, telling fans to "stay tuned for a date" in a post on Vero. Currently, fans can stream ZSJL on Max (formerly HBO Max) with a subscription.

Trending

Zack Snyder's Justice League is four hours of spread-out storytelling

Watching Zack Snyder's Justice League takes time and patience, even for hardcore DC fans. The director's cut runs four hours and two minutes—exactly 242 minutes. And once it hits the cinemas, the extended cut would tie with the current title holder of the "longest major studio theatrical release" in all of history, which is the 1996 adaptation of Hamlet by Kenneth Branagh.

The famed director had previously talked about the extended version's 4-hour runtime with Variety ahead of The Snyder Cut's HBO Max premiere in 2021. Zack Snyder said:

"The four-hour version of the movie is exactly the way I would have made the movie if I made it with zero oversight. There's no studio saying, 'Don't do that, the kids will like it'—that kind of thing."

When he was asked about the length of the movie, that four hours is a long time and could make the audience feel restless, the director replied,

"I knew that binge culture is 100% fine with watching four episodes of a one-hour show back-to-back. People don't bat an eye at that in this modern world."

The Rebel Moon director further stated that he's seen lengthy movies in the theater, which usually have an intermission in between. He noted:

"[And] it plays, I think, incredibly well. It's very, very watchable, even in the theater."

What is Zack Snyder's Justice League all about?

The 4-hour film starts as the world mourns the death of Superman (Henry Cavill) while facing the menace of another villain, Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds).

With humanity facing troubles from the evils, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) is determined to ensure that Superman sacrificing his life is not going to be for nothing. He wants to recruit superhumans to make a crew that would defend and bring justice to the world in honor of Superman's memory—the Justice League. There is Wayne's Batman, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and Barry Allen aka The Flash (Ezra Miller).

This league of superheroes is supposed to protect the planet from intergalactic forces who want to harm humanity and keep them from having complete universal control. But they must each face their own demons first.

The film's official synopsis reads:

"In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions."

The plot synopsis continues:

"The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must have the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes."

It further reads:

"Now united, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid, and their dreadful intentions."

Stay tuned for updates on Zack Snyder's Justice League's eventual theater release and other movies as the year progresses. At the moment, fans can watch the 4-hour version now streaming on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback