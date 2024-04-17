Zack Snyder believes reception to Rebel Moon will change after viewers see "the whole story in a single stroke"

The second part of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon is set to premiere on April 19, 2024. Originally written as a single film, it was split into two parts for its Netflix release, with the first part premiering in December 2023.

Despite the hype around the first Zack Snyder OTT release, Rebel Moon: Part One failed to amuse critics, with many panning the film for its poor storytelling and repetitive sci-fi tropes. The film, however, managed to become commercially successful, with 23.9 million views in the first three days alone.

But the Man of Steel director believes that the reception to the film will change, even if a bit, when the two parts are viewed together in succession. In an exclusive interview with Looper, when asked about the critical reception and its possibility of change, the veteran director answered:

"Yeah, well, I mean I think that's sort of the fun of the two movies now. When you [see it on] April 19, you'll have both movies available and really you'll be able to see them in their totality. And I think it'll be an interesting sort of experience now to see the whole story in a single stroke. I think there has to be, in some way, some sort of reevaluating of how you feel about it based on movie one just being the first. Basically, you read the first chapter of the book [are] you like, "Okay, well this is what I think of the book?" So it's hard to say."

Rebel Moon- Part Two: The Scargiver will stream on Netflix on April 19, 2024.

Rebel Moon- Part Two: The Scargiver cast members believe the full narrative will be more entertaining to fans

Rebel Moon: Part One was quite quickly dismissed by many fans, or at least many fans in the online community. There were praises for the visual marvel that the film managed to create, but there were also widespread discussions about the narrative and how many fans did not want to watch the second part.

But there was also a large section of Zack Snyder fans who were more than happy with what Rebel Moon: Part One delivered. Critics may not have shared this enthusiasm, but it has to be considered that the narrative is still incomplete, and the second film may still tie the story in a way that is genuinely interesting to the critics as well.

Sofia Boutella, who plays the protagonist in Zack Snyder's epic space drama, said in the same interview with Looper that she believes fans will be more entertained this time. Boutella said:

"This movie is meant to be entertaining and fun, and we truly had so much joy being on set and making it. And to see, basically, the audience's response was very positive to us because it encouraged us. And hopefully, "[Part] Two" will have the same impact, if not more on the audience, and that's who we make movies for. And so we were glad to see that it had such a positive impact."

Other cast members also shared her perspective and even laid praise on the film's emotional storytelling and heart.

It will still be a task to impress critics, especially after the first film was brutally criticized from the very start. Currently, Rebel Moon: Part One sits at a mere 21% on Rotten Tomatoes.

But it does not ensure that Scargiver will be critically panned. This is perhaps one of the rare advantages of splitting a film into two separate parts.

