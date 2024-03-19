Was Rebel Moon Part 1 a success for Zack Snyder and Netflix? Details explored ahead of Part 2: Scargiver 

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire was released on Netflix on December 22, 2023, after a limited theatrical run, giving fans a new Zack Snyder movie on a streaming platform for the first time in the director's career.

Though the film failed to impress critics, with many criticizing the lack of originality and the evidently borrowed material pieced together to form the story, it still raked up a lot of views on the streaming platform.

In essence, Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire became a huge streaming success, pulling in over 23.9 million views on its opening weekend. It remained the top film after its release for quite some time and ended up as a major win for Snyder and Netflix.

Following in its footsteps, Rebel Moon Part Two: Scargiver is now preparing for its streaming release on April 19, 2024. The second part also dropped a trailer, offering a glimpse at a bigger and bolder foray into Snyder's world of action.

Rebel Moon Part 1 failed to impress critics but became a global Netflix phenomenon

Rebel Moon Part 1 was one of the most anticipated films of 2023, especially among the huge Zack Snyder fanbase. It came at a time when superhero movies from both the powerhouses, Marvel and DC, were failing to impress fans. This meant that the epic had the perfect crowd to impress, and it did.

Though the film was immediately plagued with bad reviews, with critics praising the signature visual style but criticizing the story and lack of originality, it did not stop fans from binging it, taking it to the very top of Netflix's streaming chart that week itself.

The second part of the film, which drops on April 19 this year, may have a similar trajectory but may also be critically well acclaimed.

Zack Snyder spoke about the streaming success of Rebel Moon Part 1 to Netflix's official site, Tudum, saying:

"It’s been a truly unparalleled experience introducing Rebel Moon to global audiences and I’m thrilled that the movie is #1 around the world. We have the most dedicated and loyal fans across the world that any filmmaker could ask for, and seeing them consistently be supportive has been an enormously rewarding experience."

Moreover, the first film was left on a steep cliffhanger, indicating that many fans will come back for the story as well, making the second part's rise to the top a sure possibility.

How Zack Snyder's visual style plays a big part in Rebel Moon's popularity

Just like the films he did before, Zack Snyder has completely blended his visual style into Rebel Moon Part 1, which happens to be a major reason for the film's popularity.

Irrespective of how the other elements fit together, Snyder's films always look good, and to an average audience, that is one element that can hook someone right in. The fact that all the frames, colors, and sequences look and feel vivid, alongside added stylistic elements like slow-motion and zoon-ins, makes it easy to keep watching a Snyder film.

Coupled with the easy availability on Netflix, Rebel Moon is a perfect film to sit and watch, even when the story isn't the best one out there.

Rebel Moon Part 2 will premiere on April 19, 2024.