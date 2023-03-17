The best movies by Zack Snyder: Ranked and reviewed

Zack Snyder is a highly respected filmmaker with a unique vision and style that has captivated audiences worldwide. His visually stunning movies blend action, drama, and fantasy with epic battles and complex characters that leave a lasting impression.

With an impressive filmography that includes blockbusters like 300, Man of Steel, and Watchmen, Snyder has established himself as a leading figure in the film industry.

Snyder's next project, Rebel Moon, is already generating buzz and excitement among fans. The upcoming movie is a sci-fi adventure set in a world where an evil empire threatens a peaceful colony.

Rebel Moon is described as a "Star Wars meets Seven Samurai" epic that promises to deliver the same epic action, stunning visuals, and compelling storytelling that Snyder is known for.

As we eagerly await the release of Rebel Moon, let's look at the best movies made by Zack Snyder and explore what makes them worth watching.

6) Sucker Punch (2011)

Emily Browning stars in Zack Snyder's visually stunning and creatively ambitious film (Image via Warner Bros)

Sucker Punch, directed by Zack Snyder in 2011, is a visually stunning and creatively ambitious film that has divided audiences with its unique blend of action, fantasy, and drama. The story follows Babydoll, a young woman who uses her imagination to escape a mental institution.

The film boasts impressive visual effects, a standout soundtrack, and a strong cast that includes Emily Browning and Oscar Isaac. Despite its mixed reception, Sucker Punch remains a visually captivating and thematically complex film worth watching for fans of Snyder's work.

5) Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Zack Snyder's directorial debut is a thrilling and gruesome remake of the classic horror film (Image via Universal Pictures)

Dawn of the Dead is a 2004 remake of the iconic zombie movie directed by George A. Romero. Zack Snyder's version is a thrilling and intense horror film that successfully blends action and horror genres. The story revolves around survivors who take refuge in a shopping mall during a zombie outbreak.

The film boasts a talented cast, including Sarah Polley and Ving Rhames, and delivers plenty of gore and suspense that will keep you on the edge of your seat. With its stunning visuals and heart-pounding action, Dawn of the Dead is a must-watch for fans of the horror genre.

4) Man of Steel (2013)

Henry Cavill brings a fresh take on the iconic superhero in Zack Snyder's visually stunning and emotionally resonant film (Image via Warner Bros)

Man of Steel is a superhero film that marked Snyder's debut in the DC Extended Universe. The movie retells Superman's origin story with a fresh perspective, introducing a more grounded and realistic take on the beloved character.

The film follows Clark Kent's journey of self-discovery as he realizes his extraordinary powers and learns to embrace his role as Earth's protector.

Man of Steel boasts impressive visual effects, thrilling action sequences, and a stellar performance from Henry Cavill as Superman. The film also delves into deeper themes of identity, sacrifice, and the challenges of being a hero, making it a must-watch for comic book fans and casual moviegoers alike.

3) 300 (2006)

Gerard Butler leads an army of Spartans into battle in Snyder's epic retelling of the Battle of Thermopylae (Image via Warner Bros)

300 is an epic historical action film directed by Zack Snyder, depicting the Battle of Thermopylae, where a small group of Spartan warriors led by King Leonidas bravely fought against a massive Persian army.

Snyder's stylized visuals, slow-motion action scenes, and impressive cinematography make the film a masterpiece of visual storytelling.

Gerard Butler's charismatic performance as King Leonidas adds depth and emotion to the film, making it a standout in Snyder's impressive filmography. 300 remains a fan favorite for its thrilling action, memorable characters, and iconic quotes, solidifying its place in the pantheon of great action movies.

2) Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)

The director's cut of the superhero ensemble film features stunning visual effects and a more cohesive storyline (Image via Warner Bros)

Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021) is the much-awaited director's cut of the 2017 superhero film Justice League. After having to leave the project due to personal reasons, Snyder's vision for the movie was heavily altered by Joss Whedon, leaving fans disappointed.

However, after years of campaigning, Snyder finally released his version in 2021, a four-hour epic that delves deeper into the story and characters, with breathtaking visual effects, a powerful score by Junkie XL, and exceptional performances from the cast, particularly Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, and Ray Fisher.

This film is a must-see for DC fans and lovers of superhero movies.

1) Watchmen (2009)

Zack Snyder brings the graphic novel to life in this visually stunning and faithful adaptation (Image via Warner Bros)

Watchmen (2009) is a masterpiece by Zack Snyder that brings to life the beloved graphic novel, which is widely considered one of the greatest of all time. The film's intricate plot follows a group of retired superheroes as they attempt to solve the murder of one of their own while grappling with their complicated pasts.

With a stellar cast, including Jackie Earle Haley, Patrick Wilson, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Watchmen is a visually stunning and gritty film that captures the dark and complex tone of the original graphic novel. This adaptation has earned a spot as a must-watch film for fans of superhero stories and graphic novels.

Honorable mention: Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole (2010)

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole showcases Snyder's talent for creating breathtaking visuals and emotionally resonant storytelling in this animated adventure (Image via Warner Bros)

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole is an animated film directed by Zack Snyder that tells the story of a young owl named Soren who dreams of joining a legendary group of warriors known as the Guardians.

The movie features stunning animation, breathtaking aerial battles, and a strong voice cast that includes Jim Sturgess, Hugo Weaving, and Helen Mirren.

While not as well-known as some of Snyder's other films, Legend of the Guardians is a visually stunning and emotionally resonant movie worth checking out for fans of animation and fantasy.

