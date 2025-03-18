8 movies to watch while waiting for Snow White

Disney's new live-action Snow White will revive the classic fairy tale in a new modern light. The story follows the princess fleeing her sinister stepmother, the Evil Queen, before taking shelter in the woods with seven dwarfs. Expect magic, adventure, and the ever-persistent themes of bravery and kindness. The film aims to nod toward the original 1937 animated classic yet give layered approaches to the beloved tale.

Rachel Zegler takes on the character of Snow White, playing up her youthfulness and rich voice. Gal Gadot takes the role of Evil Queen, instilling the villain with a touch of regality and menace. Andrew Burnap as Jonathan hints at a deeper exploration of relationships and stakes the story offers. Under the guidance of director Marc Webb, it is set to debut on March 21, 2025.

To all those who can't wait to lay their eyes on the Snow White, here are eight films to bridge that gap, with some good old-fashioned magic.

Cinderella, Mulan, and 6 other live-action Disney movies like Snow White

1) The Lion King, 2019

The Lion King was released as a full-length, animated film by Disney in 1994. The story describes cub Simbra, a lion heir to the throne, who passes through betrayal, loss, and self-discovery in the great African plain.

In the 2019 version, Donald Glover lends his voice to Simba and Nala comes alive through Beyoncé. Mufasa is once again brought to life by James Earl Jones while Chiwetel Ejiofor gives Scar a lofty, spine-tingling performance.

The Lion King grossed more than $1.6 billion at the global box office and received numerous technical achievement awards. For fans of Snow White, it provides a rare combination of timeless storytelling and breathtaking visuals.

2) Cinderella, 2015

Still from Cinderella (Image via Disney)

Cinderella (2015) is a delightfully charming and ever-so-magical live-action retelling of the classic tale. Centering on the story of Ella, a kind-hearted girl who is mistreated by her stepfamily, the movie shows her transformation to be the iconic princess with the aid of her Fairy Godmother.

Lily James sparkles as Cinderella, with grace and warmth. Cate Blanchett steals the show with her portrayal of the wicked stepmother while Helena Bonham Carter adds just enough whimsy as the Fairy Godmother.

The film's grandiose gowns and bewitching settings were nominated for an Academy Award for Best Costume Design.

3) The Jungle Book, 2016

Still from The Jungle Book (Image via Disney)

The Jungle Book (2016) is a visually stunning live-action adaptation of the animated classic produced by Disney. The story follows Mowgli, a boy raised in the jungle with help from friends Baloo and Bagheera. It involves survival, understanding oneself, and finding where one truly belongs.

Neel Sethi, as Mowgli, matches the voice cast made of stars. While Baloo, voiced by Bill Murray, epitomizes relaxed charm, and Idris Elba’s Shere Khan is pure menace. The film's pioneering CGI gave the jungle and its inhabitants dazzling vibrancy and won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. Just like Snow White, this film will transport viewers into a fantasy world.

4) Cruella, 2021

Still from Cruella (Image via Disney)

Cruella (2021) is a bold and powerful origin story for one of Disney's most infamous villains. Set in 1970s London, it follows Estella, a young grifter with an eye for fashion, as she transfigures into the uppity Cruella de Vil.

It is a story steeped in ambition, revenge, and self-discovery, set against a killer soundtrack and out-of-this-world costumes. Emma Stone undulated with a magnetic performance, actualizes every bit of Cruella's charm and chaos.

Emma Thompson plays the perfect nemesis of Cruella. The film's edgy aesthetic and sharp humor brought praise, along with two Academy Award wins for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Those holding their breath for Snow White might find Cruella a bit too dark but still dexterous about modern takes on tales from the great Disney.

5) Christopher Robin, 2018

Still from Christopher Robin (Image via Disney)

Christopher Robin (2018) is a nostalgic, whimsical take on a grown-up Christopher Robin trampled by work and the responsibilities of adulthood. The film is about finding back joy and imagination as Robin reunites with his childhood friends: Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and the rest.

Ewan McGregor plays Christopher Robin and Jim Cummings is back in the iconic role of Pooh. Brad Garrett does Eeyore's dry humor. The film merges a live-action and CGI rendering for a seamless magical world that, even though well known, feels envisioned anew.

For Snow White fans, Christopher Robin is a similar mix of sweet enchantment and emotional depth.

6) Beauty and The Beast, 2017

Still from Beauty and The Beast (Image via Disney)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) is another lavish live-action remake of Disney’s animated masterpiece. Bell, an inquisitive young person with an affinity for books, becomes friends with a Beast who is put under a curse in his enchanted household.

In honoring the original tale while adding new songs and more backstories to the characters, Emma Watson adds grace and intelligence to the character of Belle while Dan Stevens brings out the gruff vulnerability of the Beast.

7) The Little Mermaid, 2023

Still from The Little Mermaid (Image via Disney)

The Little Mermaid (2023) plunges into the underwater world of Ariel, the adventurous mermaid dreaming of a life on land. On her quest for self-discovery, love, and sacrifice, she trades her voice for a pair of legs to pursue Prince Eric.

It's the story of courage, curiosity, and following one's heart. Halle Bailey plays Ariel and brings a new, soulful energy to the role. Jonah Hauer-King stars as Prince Eric, while Melissa McCarthy steals the scenes as Ursula. The film is bright and colorful, with a new score featuring songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda that add depth to the famous story.

The Little Mermaid contains an equal mix of magic and timeless themes just like Snow White. Both tales celebrate the courage and the power of following your dream.

8) Mulan

Mulan is a live-action reimagining of Disney's animated classic, which trades musical scenes for epic battle sequences. Its story follows Hua Mulan, a young woman who is brave enough to take on her father's place in the Imperial Army by disguising herself as a man.

Liu Yifei played Mulan with strength and tenderness. The supporting cast is impressive, bringing heft to the tale, including Donnie Yen as Commander Tung and Gong Li as the sorceress Xianniang.

Mulan received acclaim for its visuals and choreography. The same wieldy courage and resilience that one might expect from the upcoming Snow White are exhibited in Mulan. There is an admiration for brave heroines who challenge society in both stories.

For fans of Snow White, these eight movies offer a mix of magic, adventure, and timeless storytelling. They are perfect for keeping the magic alive while waiting for Snow White.

