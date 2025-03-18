Snow White (2025): Full list of cast explored

The upcoming Disney film Snow White is the live-action reimagining of the 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Directed by Marc Webb from a script by Erin Cressida Wilson, the film has been in production for almost a decade.

The movie follows the story of the titular princess who teams up with seven bandits to free her kingdom from her stepmother, the Evil Queen who is jealous of the princess. In her quest to save the kingdom, the princess also finds love with a rebel named Jonathan.

Golden Globe-winning actress Rachel Zegler stars as princess Snow White against Gal Gadot's Evil Queen. Several other popular actors appear in the movie.

List of cast and characters in Snow White

1) Rachel Zegler as Snow White

Rachel Zegler (Image via Getty)

Rachel Zegler plays the role of the titular princess in the movie. She is fearless and pure-hearted and aims to save her kingdom from the Evil Queen, who is also her stepmother. The princess teams up with seven bandits to bring the Queen down.

Zegler made her film debut as María in Steven Spielberg's musical adaptation, West Side Story. She won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance. In 2023, she starred in two acclaimed movies, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. She also made her Broadway debut as Juliet last year.

2) Gal Gadot as Evil Queen

Gal Gadot at the world premiere Of Disney's Snow White (Image via Getty)

Gal Gadot appears as the Evil Queen who is jealous of Snow White. The Queen is the princess' cruel stepmother who often asks the Magic Mirror who is the first of all and gets angry every time the Mirror tells her that it is her stepdaughter.

Gadot is most widely known for her role as Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe. She has also appeared in the Netflix movies, Red Notice, Death on the Nile, and Heart of Stone.

3) Andrew Burnap as Jonathan

Andrew Burnap at Pictures From Home Broadway opening night (Image by Getty)

Andrew Burnap appears as Jonathan, the princess' love interest. Jonathan is an original character that Disney designed to replace the Prince in the original animated movie. He is a rebel who plays a role in the downfall of the Evil Queen.

Burnap earned recognition for his role in the TV shows, WeCrashed and Under the Banner of Heaven. He started his acting career in stage productions. For his performance as Toby Darling in the Matthew Lopez play The Inheritance, he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play.

4) Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman

Ansu Kabia plays the role of the Huntsman who helps the Evil Queen with exercising her cruel powers on the kingdom and the princess.

Kabia is best known for his role as Moses in the British period detective series Miss Scarlet and The Duke. He is a former member of the Roya Shakespeare Company Ensemble.

Other members of the film's cast

A still from Disney's Snow White (Image via YouTube/Disney)

Besides the aforementioned actors, several others appear in the upcoming musical fantasy film. Here is a list of them:

Andrew Barth Feldman as Dopey

Tituss Burgess as Bashful

Martin Klebba as Grumpy

Jason Kravits as Sneezy

George Salazar as Happy

Jeremy Swift as Doc

Andy Grotelueschen as Sleepy

Patrick Page as Magic Mirror

George Appleby as Quigg

Colin Michael Carmichael as Farno

Samuel Baxter as Scythe

Jimmy Johnston as Finch

Dujonna Gift as Maple

Idriss Kargbo as Bingley

Jaih Betote as Norwich

Snow White will be in theaters from March 21, 2025.

