"Gal Gadoppelganger"— Fans amazed Wonder Woman cosplayer’s stunning transformation is almost a carbon copy of Gal Gadot

When it comes to Wonder Woman, actress Gal Gadot has become quite synonymous with the name of the superhero. Following in the shoes of Lynda Carter, the actress stepped into the role of Diana of Themyscira from DC Comics. She also portrayed the character in her own solo features and films such as Zack Snyder's Justice League, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and more.

This naturally led to fans cosplaying as Gal Gadot's version of Wonder Woman as she had helped raise the character to new heights. One of the most iconic members of the DC's trinity, cons were filled with fans trying to mimic Gal's iconic look as the character.

One such cosplayer just happened to be Alyson Tabbitha, and she might have just mimicked Gadot's look in the best possible way. In a post uploaded on r/pics eight years ago, Tabbitha looks almost identical to Gadot in her cosplay as Wonder Woman, leaving many fans in awe. Here are some of the reactions from the thread.

"Gal Gadoppelganger," said one impressed fan.

"She's cosplaying as Gal Gadot playing Wonder Woman. Kirk Lazarus of cosplay," said another fan.

"She's a gal playing a gal dressed as another gal," joked another fan.

"That is seriously good. At a quick glance you might even think it was Gal," said another impressed fan.

"I was looking closely and still thought it was Gal. I thought it was a joke about cosplay and they just photoshopped a picture of Gal to make look like a selfie," said another fan.

"Sometimes I think about wanting to cosplay and then I see stuff like this and think, never mind lol. The commitment some people have to cosplay is both amazing and insane. Still, bravo, the outfit looks amazing," said another fan.

"I'm still having trouble believing this isn't Gal Gadot on the right-hand side! This is incredible," said another fan.

Will Gal Gadot return to play Wonder Woman?

As of now, there is no confirmation as to whether Gal Gadot will return to play Wonder Woman. The last she appeared as the character was in 2023's The Flash where she starred alongside Ezra Miller and Ben Affleck for a cameo scene. Before that, she appeared in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, where she had another cameo.

Before this, her final solo feature was in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984, which received mixed reviews. Given that James Gunn is rebooting the DC Universe under the newly launched DC Studios, it certainly looks like the character might be recast for future adaptations. This would be on track with how Batman and Superman are set to receive new actors in this new DC Universe as well.

However, a Wonder Woman prequel series called Paradise Lost is currently in development at DC Studios, which might shed light on the character's future in live-action. A third film starring Gadot with director Patty Jenkins was in development as well but was canceled following the formation of DC Studios at the end of 2022.

As of now, there is no word on who will portray the character in the future. For further updates, stay tuned.

